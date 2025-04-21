Penn State's Tessa Janecke Scores Golden Goal for U.S. Women's Hockey
A memorable year for Penn State hockey continued Sunday, when Nittany Lion Tessa Janecke scored the golden goal that lifted the U.S. women's hockey team to a world championship. Janecke scored in overtime of the 2025 IIHF Women's World Championships title game, as the U.S. defeated Canada 4-3.
Janecke scored three goals in the tournament in the Czech Republic, none more important than her game-winner against Canada. The goal gave the U.S. its second world title in three years, with Janecke being part of both teams.
Janecke took a pass from Taylor Heise, who intercepted an errant Canada pass, to score on a point-blank, net-front shot. Janecke was named the U.S. player of the game after scoring the game-winner. Janecke also replicated the stick toss that Penn State men's hockey player Matt DiMarsico did after scoring the game-winner in the NCAA Tournament Regional final.
“We are proud of Tessa," Penn State women's hockey coach Jeff Kampersal said in a statement. "She is dedicated to being the best. No one I’ve been around has worked harder at her craft than Tessa. I’m happy that all her winter morning hours have paid off in another championship moment.”
The U.S. scored twice within 29 seconds of the second period to take a 2-0 lead and apparent control of the game. Canada responded with two goals within a minute to tie the game. The U.S. regained a 3-2 lead in the third period on a 5-on-3 power play, and Canada forced overtime with 5:48 remaining. That led to Janecke's heroics in overtime.
"There’s nothing like it, just so much fun,” Janecke told TSN after the game. "It shows how strong we are as a group and how much we can persevere. I wouldn’t want to do it with any other group.”
Janecke, a junior at Penn State is a two-time AHA player of the year for the Nittany Lions and was named a second-team All-American last season. She is Penn State's career points leader in hockey with 153 (63 goals, 90 assists). Janecke tied the Penn State single-season record with 53 points last season.
Penn State women's hockey won a school-record 31 games and its third AHA Conference title. The Nittany Lions finished eighth in the final polls. Its counterpart, the Penn State men's hockey team, finished fifth after making the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time in school history.