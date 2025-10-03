How to Watch, Stream Gavin McKenna and Penn State Hockey in Their 2025 Opener
After a compelling run to the 2025 Frozen Four, Penn State men's hockey opens the season among the favorites to win the 2026 NCAA men's hockey title. And the Nittany Lions will open with a bang in the desert.
Penn State begins the season with a two-game series against Arizona State, which will get a global audience for Gavin McKenna's debut with the Nittany Lions. Here's what you need to know about this weekend's Penn State-Arizona State series.
How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Arizona State hockey
In a rare move underscoring the attention these games will attract, NHL Network will broadcast the Penn State-Arizona State series from Mullett Arena in Tempe. Faceoff is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The NHL's YouTube channel also will stream the game live.
FOX 10 Phoenix will provide the broadcast feed and coverage, and NHL Network's studio show will provide pre- and post-game coverage. Both game are scheduled for live coverage. Saturday's second game is scheduled for an 8 p.m. ET start. In addition, NCHC.tv will stream both games live.
About the Penn State Nittany Lions
Penn State enters the season ranked No. 5 in the preseason USCHO.com poll, its highest ranking to begin a campaign. The Nittany Lions finished the 2024-25 season ranked fifth nationally after making their first Frozen Four in program history. The Big Ten coaches picked Penn State to finish second behind Michigan State, the two-time defending conference champion.
Penn State returns 75 percent of its scoring and 83 percent of its goals from that Frozn Four team, which capped a remarkable season in which the Nittany Lions lost their first nine Big Ten games. Junior Aiden Fink is the headlining returner after becoming Penn State’s first top-10 finalist for the Hobey Baker Award.
A second-team All-American, Fink set Penn State single-season records with 23 goals, 30 assists and 53 points. He led the Big Ten in points and ranked fourth nationally. Fink returns with 87 career points (38 goals, 49 assists) in 74 games.
But that is just part of the Penn State hockey story this season. The Nittany Lions signed nine transfer players, seven of whom played in the CHL last season. The marquee draw is McKenna, the reigning CHL player of the year who chose to play college hockey this season.
McKenna led Medicine Hat to the WHL championship last season and a spot in the Memorial Cup Finals. He was named the WHL and CHL Player of the Year after totaling 173 points in 76 games between the regular-season, playoffs and. McKenna became the third-youngest CHL POY behin Sidney Crosby and John Tavares.
Penn State's new roster featurs 10 Canadian players, including freshman Jackson Smith, who became the first Nittany Lion to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft. Also new to the team is Mac Gadowsky, who was a first-team All-American and Hobey Baker top-10 finalist last season at Army West Point. The defenseman also happens to be a son of Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky.
About the Arizona State Sun Devils
Arizona State ranks 14th in the preseason USCHO.com poll after going 21-14-2 last season. The Sun Devils finished second in the NCHC play and advanced to the league's Frozen Faceoff, where it fell to Denver. Arizona State finished 15th in the final Pairwise Rankings and just missed the NCAA Tournament.
The Sun Devils lost four of their top five scorers from last season, including former Penn State player Ryan Kirwan, who led the team with 26 goals and 39 points. Senior Bennett Schimek is the team's top returning player, having totaled 15 goals and 37 points last season. Sophmore Cullen Potter, who was drafted by the Calgary Flames at No. 32 overall, generated 22 points last season.