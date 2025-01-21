Could College Wrestling's National Duals Invitational Go on Without Penn State?
A major college wrestling duals tournament will be introduced in 2025, one that will feature more than $1 million in prize money and is being called a "game-changer" for NCAA Division I wrestling. The big question is: Will Penn State compete?
Oklahoma State announced Tuesday the creation of the National Duals Invitational, a two-day team event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, that will showcase some of college wrestling's top teams. The event, sponsored by Paycom and with Oklahoma State acting as the host school, is scheduled to bring 16 college wrestling teams to Tulsa's BOK Center on Nov. 15-16, 2025. The champion claims a $200,000 prize, certainly a unique enticement to bring in the nation's best teams. However, Penn State might not be one of them.
The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who have won 64 consecutive dual matches and are pursuing their 12th NCAA team title under head coach Cael Sanderson, don't appear yet to be preparing for the event. At least according to Sanderson, who discussed the proposal for a national duals at his weekly media session Monday.
“I saw that coming around again," Sanderson told reporters in State College. "I mean, they have somebody that’s trying to host the event down in Oklahoma. I think that’s just kind of always been what people think the answer is the national duals. I don’t really feel any differently now than I do about it 10 years ago, right? I mean, I think you can create a big event without including every team in the country, right?"
Sanderson was asked Monday about Oklahoma State coach David Taylor's recent comments to FloWrestling regarding a proposed national duals event. Taylor promoted the idea, saying that a national duals tournament would benefit college wrestling.
"As we move forward, we have to figure out ways we can continue to market our teams, our programs and the guys that are on the mat. That’s the future,” Taylor told FloWrestling. “I think having both sets a good schedule. I think it’s something the kids will look forward to, the programs will look forward to. But I don’t want to move away from the national championship being decided as it is. But I do think National Duals would be great for wrestling.”
Sanderson didn't seem to share that sentiment. In his 15th season as Penn State's head coach, Sanderson always has built the Nittany Lions for March and the NCAA Wrestling Championships. Penn State has won 11 NCAA team titles and 40 individual national championships under Sanderson, who evidently prefers to keep the focus there.
“It’s sad that we think we have to have the national duals to create a big event," Sanderson told reporters in State College. "I mean, we have a lot of really exciting teams, a lot of up and coming programs. So does that have to be at the national duals? That just seems to be the mentality that comes back resurfaces all the time. I think there’s obviously some merit to the idea, but it’s just kind of like a broken record, I think.”
The National Duals Invitational will announce its 16-team field by mid-July, according to a news release. In addition to a top prize of $200,000, the tournament will award $150,000 to the teams that finish second and third and $75,000 to the fourth-place finisher. Each team will receive $20,000 for participating. The invitational essentially would serve as a kickoff to the college wrestling season.
"Hosting the National Duals Invitational by our fantastic sponsor, Paycom, is a game-changer for D1 wrestling," Mike Moyer, executive director of the National Wrestling Coaches Association, said in a statement. "Due to the unprecedented challenges in NCAA Division I athletics today, it is more imperative than ever to have more big moments in intercollegiate wrestling so we can substantially grow our fan base and viewership."
Penn State (8-0) has dominated its dual-match competition this season, outscoring opponents 354-16. The Nittany Lions return to action Friday night at Rutgers for an 8 p.m. ET match on Big Ten Network.
