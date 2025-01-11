Penn State Wrestling Off to Commanding Start to 2024-25 Season
The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team extended its win streak to 63 consecutive matches with a Big Ten shutout of Michigan State on Friday. The Nittany Lions (7-0) won 10 bouts, all with bonus points and six by fall, in a 55-0 victory at Rec Hall to open the conference schedule. Penn State has begun pursuit of its fourth consecutive NCAA wrestling title with pure dominance of its dual-meet schedule.
Penn State scored its fourth shutout of the 2024-25 season and tied the school record with the 55-point margin of victory. The Nittany Lions scored a 36-0 edge in takedowns over the Spartans and recorded three first-period falls.
Penn State has been almost perfect through the first part of its 2024-25 sechedule. The Nittany Lions have outscored their seven opponents this season by a combined score of 323-9. That includes wins over No. 23 Lehigh (36-3) and No. 21 Missouri (41-3). The Nittany Lions are a combined 57-3 in individual bouts of their seven duals. Two of the three losses were to wrestlers ranked No. 1 in the country: Lehigh's Ryan Crookham and Missouri's Keegan O'Toole. At the Journeymen Collegiate Duals in December, Penn State won 29 of 30 bouts in its three matches and outscored its opponents 137-3. Twelve Penn State wrestlers are undefeated with at least five bouts.
On Friday night at Rec Hall, Penn State sent nine wrestlers ranked in InterMat Wrestling's top-5 to the mat. No. 1 Carter Starocci (184), No. 2 Levi Haines (174), No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (285), No. 2 Shayne Van Ness (149), No. 2 Levi Haines (174) and No. 3 Tyler Kasak (157) recorded falls.
Penn State 55, Michigan State 0
- 285: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet pin Max Vanadia :56
- 125: No. 12 Luke Lilledahl tech. fall Luke Corday 19-2, 6:08
- 133: No. 5 Braeden Davis tech. fall Andrew Hampton 20-5, 5:25
- 141: No. 3 Beau Bartlett decision Jaden Crumpler 12-3
- 149: No. 2 Shayne Van Ness pin Clayton Jones 2:25
- 157: No. 3 Tyler Kasak pin Braden Stauffenberg 3:46
- 165: No. 1Mitchell Mesenbrink tech. fall Jay Nivison 20-5, 3:57
- 174: No. 2 Levi Haines pin Ceasar Garza 4:13
- 184: No. 1 Carter Starocci pin Ryan Boucher 5:48
- 197: No. 4 Josh Barr pin Cory Thomas 2:44
Up Next
Penn State wrestles its first Big Ten road match at Nebraska on Jan. 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
