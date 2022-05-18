How to Watch Bo Nickal's Professional MMA Debut

Penn State legend Bo Nickal has been setting the stage for his professional MMA debut since last year. He'll make it official June 3 in Virginia.

Nickal, a three-time NCAA wrestling champ, is scheduled to compete at Jorge Masvidal's iKon Fighting Championship event in Richmond. Nickal will take on John Noland, who also fights under the name John Conner, in a middleweight bout.

Tickets for the event, to be held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, are $50 for general admission. UFC Fight Pass will stream the matches and offers a seven-day free trial.

Nickal brings a 2-0 amateur MMA record to his professional debut, as he branches out from competing for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. According to Tapology, his opponent is a 36-year-old fighter from Alabama who is making his professional debut as well. Noland has a 6-3 amateur record.

Nickal's foray into MMA comes a little over a year after his historic U.S. Olympic Trials bout against fellow former Nittany Lion David Taylor. Taylor and Nickal met last year in the 86 kg freestyle final at the U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials.

Taylor swept the best-of-three series to earn a trip to the Tokyo Games, where he became the first Penn State wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal.

