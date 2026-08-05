How Penn State Wrestling Spent its Day at the White House, Pentagon

The Penn State wrestling team celebrated its fifth straight NCAA wrestling title on Tuesday with visits to the White House, the U.S. Senate and the Pentagon. The Nittany Lions were greeted by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden, where they posed for photos with elected officials, including Pennsylvania Senators John Fetterman and Dave McCormick.

Penn State in March won its fifth straight NCAA wrestling title, setting a team scoring record for the third consecutive year. The Nittany Lions claimed their 13th title in 17 years under head coach Cael Sanderson, who spent some time with Trump during the visit.

.@POTUS greets the 2026 NCAA Wrestling National Champions, Penn State 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/HiKPB8NN8s — Margo Martin (@MargoMartin47) August 4, 2026

The Nittany Lions also were recognized on the floor of the Senate, where McCormick praised Pennsylvania as "wrestling country" and the Penn State wrestling team for setting "the standard" in NCAA wrestling.

Pennsylvania is wrestling country, and @PennStateWREST keeps proving why. Five straight national titles. Thirteen in the last 15 tournaments.



Incredibly proud to welcome the Nittany Lions to Washington and honor this special team on the Senate Floor today. pic.twitter.com/quaeqWMdDe — Senator Dave McCormick (@SenMcCormickPA) August 4, 2026

Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal, who competed at the White House in June for UFC Freedom 250, joined the team for its Washington trip. The Nittany Lions also visited the U.S. Department of War, where wrestlers worked out with members of the Armed Forces in the Pentagon Athletic Center.

Penn State has been the nation's most dominant college wrestling team for a decade, and Sanderson has been its most successful coach. He recently was recognized by The Open Mat as its 2026 NCAA Division I Coach of the Year after leading the Nittany Lions to their fifth consecutive undefeated season.

The Nittany Lions shut out eight opponents last season and won nearly 93 percent of their bouts in dual matches. The team then dominated the postseason, setting Penn State scoring records at the Big Ten and NCAA Championships, following the most statistically dominant regular season of its recent five-year run.

Penn State enters the 2026-27 season favored to win its sixth consecutive national championship. The Nittany Lions return three NCAA champs (and potentially four if Levi Haines comes back) and eight wrestlers who have won All-America honors in their career. Penn State also brings an NCAA-record, 86-match win streak into the 2026-27 season.

"We work every day," Sanderson said in Cleveland after the NCAA Championships. "We love what we do. We love each other, our staff. The kids in the program and the staff we work with, that's what it's all about. Seeing those guys every day is what motivates me and just continuing to learn and grow."

"We're a blessed program. We follow the rules. There's not a lot of that going on right now. And that's one of the reasons we can sleep when the wind blows. We train hard and do the right things to the best of our ability and things will work out."

Today, we were given the opportunity to be recognized on the floor of the United States Senate!



We are endlessly grateful to our service members, leaders and public servants for their commitment to our nation🦅#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/XdCRgs3vGK — Penn State Wrestling (@PennStateWREST) August 4, 2026

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