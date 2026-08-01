Why Penn State Wrestling Star Levi Haines Could Return for a Fifth Year

The Penn State wrestling team began August with a court ruling that could radically reshape its 2026-27 lineup by potentially allowing two-time national champion Levi Haines to return for another season.

U.S. District Judge Charlotte Sweeney ruled July 31 that all high school athletes from the 2022 recruiting class who used their fourth, and until recently final, seasons of eligibility will be eligible for a fifth year in 2026-27. The ruling from a federal court in Denver, Colorado, covers athletes in every sport.

Sweeney's ruling was a sharp rebuke to the NCAA's legislation known as "five-for-five," which will allow athletes to play five seasons in five years. Athletes from the 2022 recruiting class who had completed their four years of eligibility under the previous rules were not grandfathered into the new plan.

However, multiple athletes challenged the legislation with lawsuits. Among them is former Penn State basketball player Josh Reed, who potentially could return to the Nittany Lions this season.

While football and basketball are the focus of the projected chaos the ruling could cause, other sports will be deeply impacted as well. For instance, Penn State wrestling's 2026-27 roster, which will chase a sixth straight NCAA team title, could bring back Haines as a potential Hodge Trophy frontrunner to an already dominant lineup.

Why Levi Haines could return

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Levi Haines reacts to winning the 174-pound title at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Haines is a perfect example of an athlete affected by the NCAA's decision to exclude 2022 enrollees from the five-for-five rule. Haines enrolled at Penn State as a freshmen in 2022 and won a Big Ten title and reached the NCAA final at 157 pounds that season. The following year, Haines won his first NCAA title at 157.

In 2024, Haines moved up to 174 pounds and placed third at NCAAs. He went 26-0 this past season, winning his second NCAA title to ostensibly complete one of the finest careers in Penn State wrestling history.

Haines compiled a 99-4 career record, was a four-time Big Ten champion and four-time All-American and went unbeaten in Big Ten regular-season and tournament competition. He also remains a beloved member of the Penn State wrestling team.

Haines was the only starter who competed in his final year of eligiblity last year. Before the team's Senior Day match, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson called Haines the definition of a Nittany Lions wrestler. He also was clear that he wanted Haines to return.

"We did our best to take good care of him, and obviously he’s taken very good care of us," Sanderson said. ... "You don't let a guy like that. We'll do everything we can to keep him here and keep him part of the program and training."

That was a reference to Haines continuing to represent the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club on the world stage. Haines is among the favorites to win the 79 kg men's freestyle title at the October Senior World Wrestling Championships after placing second last year.

At the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Cleveland, Haines sounded like a wrestler who wasn't quite ready to leave Penn State. He didn't have the option then of returning to compete for the Nittany Lions but could now.

"I'm grateful for the time I had at Penn State, and I don't plan on going anywhere soon, so that helps as well," Haines said before the finals. "Lord willing, my wrestling career will be a lot longer than tomorrow night. But if it isn't, I can say I did the best I could, hang my shoes up and know I've done my best.

"I hope to give back to Penn State, Coach Cael, Coach Casey [Cunningham], Coach Nick Lee. They've all done a lot to help me achieve my goals and keep on getting better."

Haines' return would alter Penn State's lineup, but the five-for-five ruling would mitigate the impact on future wrestlers' careers. Before the court ruling, the 174-pound weight was among the most interesting to watch in Penn State's lineup.

Contenders included PJ Duke, who placed third at NCAAs at 157; Tyler Kasak, who redshirted last year after being a two-time All-American at 157; William Henckel, who went 9-0 as a freshman; and even true freshman Jayden James, who was a standout at the U.S. Senior World Trials.

Of course, the NCAA is expected to appeal the U.S. District Court ruling about five-for-five. In a statement, NCAA President Charlie Baker used the ruling to ask Congress to pass the Protect College Sports Act.

"Today's rulings and the chaos they bring to college sports are exactly why it's time to pass this bill," Baker said.

Statement from NCAA President Charlie Baker:



"Without targeted intervention from Congress, college sports cannot set nationwide rules everyone can play by and without Congress, failed professionals will continue to use college sports as a fallback option — robbing the next… — NCAA News (@NCAA_PR) August 1, 2026

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