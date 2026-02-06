How to Watch No. 1 Penn State Wrestling vs. Michigan: Time, TV Channel, Odds

The No. 1 Penn State wrestling team completes its Big Ten road schedule Friday night, visiting 11th-ranked Michigan in Ann Arbor. Penn State brings an NCAA-record 83-match win streak into the match, the preamble to next week's most anticipated Big Ten match of the season.

Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when Penn State visits the Wolverines.

How to watch, stream the Penn State-Michigan wrestling match

Penn State visits Michigan for a 6 p.m. ET start at Crisler Center. Big Ten Network will televise the match, which can be streamed on the Fox Sports App. Can't watch? Listen to Jeff Byers call the match live on the Penn State Sports Network.

Penn State vs. Michigan betting odds

DraftKings lists Penn State as a 33.5-point favorite over the Wolverines, recognizing just how far Penn State hovers over the Big Ten. The Nittany Lions have shut out four of their six conference opponents, outscoring them by a combined margin of 254-15. Penn State has an astonishing 56-4 record in individual bouts in Big Ten matches.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Marcus Blaze competes against the Nebraska Cornhuskers' Jacob Van Dee in the 133-pound bout during a Big Ten match. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before getting to the Feb. 13 showdown with second-ranked Ohio State the Bryce Jordan Center, Penn State looks to continue its win streak at the Crisler Center vs. Michigan.

Penn State wrestled its closest match of the season last week against Nebraska, which became the first team to win three bouts against the Nittany Lions since 2024. For Penn State, close matches require context. The Nittany Lions beat Nebraska 26-12, winning seven bouts and holding a 29-5 advantage in takedowns.

Still, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said his team might have been "a little flat, and that's OK." Flat means giving up a pin to a returning NCAA finalist, as Braeden Davis did to Nebraska's Brock Hardy. Or losing to in a tiebreaker to a defending NCAA champ, as freshman PJ Duke did to Antrell Taylor. Or losing to a past NCAA champ, as Cole Mirasola did to AJ Ferrari at 285 pounds.

Penn State's exceptionally high bar continues. The Nittany Lions have six wrestlers ranked No. 1 at their weight classes, according to InterMat Wrestling. That includes four straight wrestlers from 165-197 pounds. Even though Penn State led Nebraska 10-9 at the intermission last week, the match was functionally over because of that finishing crew.

According to Wrestlestat, Penn State's four top-ranked wrestlers from 165-197 all are in the top 12 of the Hodge Trophy standings. Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Josh Barr (197) and Levi Haines (174) rank first, third and fifth respectively.

Meanwhile, Shayne Van Ness (No. 1 at 149) continues to be a consistent winner, even after giving up the opening takedown. Van Ness (15-0) did that in his last two bouts. He went on to score a technical fall and decision, combining for 43 points in the two bouts.

Two other Penn State starters are unbeaten: top-ranked Luke Lilledahl (14-0 at 125) and No. 4 Marcus Blaze (16-0 at 133).

About the Michigan Wolverines

Michigan Wolverines wrestling coach Sean Bormet during match against Rutgers in Piscataway, NJ. | Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan (4-1 Big Ten) enters its final home match following a 26-16 loss to second-ranked Ohio State, the nation's only other unbeaten team. The Wolverines have ranked wins over Illinois and Rutgers and finish the season with a road trip to Iowa and Wisconsin.

Michigan's most intriguing wrestler is senior Taye Ghadiali, ranked fifth at heavyweight. Ghadiali was an NCAA All-American at Campbell before transferring to Michigan, where he's 16-2 this season. Ghadiali scored a huge 4-1 win in sudden victory over Ohio State's third-ranked Nick Feldman last weekend. He'll be a major test for Penn State's 12th-ranked Cole Mirasola.

Michigan has eight ranked wrestlers, including five in the top-15. The matchups favor Penn State, however. At 184, Michigan's Brock Mantanona (13-3) is ranked seventh and coming off a win over No. 8 Dylan Fishback. However, he'll get No. 1 Rocco Welsh of Penn State.

Likewise, 11th-ranked Beau Mantanona (174) will square off against Penn State's top-ranked Levi Haines. Still, the Mantanona brothers are a combined 22-7 with 17 bonus-point wins.

