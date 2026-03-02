Penn State's Cael Sanderson Challenges Big Ten Wrestling's Seeding Process

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson challenged the Big Ten's new method of seeding the conference tournament, saying that it eliminated the human element from the process.

The Big Ten on Monday released its preliminary seeds for the 2026 Big Ten Wrestling Championships, which Penn State will host March 7-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The top-ranked Nittany Lions lead all teams with six top-seeded wrestlers, though two seeds specifically involving Penn State drew questions about the process.

Penn State's unbeaten Levi Haines is seeded second at 174 pounds behind Nebraska's Christopher Minto, who Haines defeated 8-6 in January. Meanwhile, Penn State freshman Marcus Blaze (19-0) is seeded first at 133 pounds, ahead of defending NCAA champ Lucas Byrd (17-0) of Illinois. The two did not wrestle this season.

This year, the Big Ten used WrestleStat’s Tournament Seeder Program to pre-seed the event. According to the Big Ten, coaches approved the allocation criteria to rank 14 wrestlers at each weight class. Previously, coaches conducted the seeding process.

"I can’t explain it," Sanderson told reporters in State College on Monday. "... In the past, our coaches spent a lot of time seeding the tournament and the bracket, so we thought if a third party could do a good job [that might help coaches]. But obviously what happened isn't going to work."

WrestleStat determined the seeds based on a points system that considered head-to-head records, common opponent records, RPI and coaches rankings, among other criteria. Coaches can appeal a seeding if a wrestler is within 15 points of the closest seed. Sanderson said that he had not seen the points breakdown.

"There needs to be a common-sense application, so we've got to figure that out," Sanderson said. "I don't know if it's too late to re-seed as coaches, but maybe we should. Stuff just doesn't make sense."

Undefeated Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Levi Haines is the No. 2 seed at 174 pounds for the Big Ten Wrestling Championships. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Penn State still did pretty well in the pre-seeds, with nine of 10 starters among the top 4 at their weight classes. Luke Lilledahl (125), Shayne Van Ness (149), Mitchell Mesenbrink (165), Rocco Welsh (184) and Josh Barr (197) received No. 1 seeds with Blaze.

Haines, a 2024 NCAA champ at 157 pounds, is seeded second, as is freshman PJ Duke (157). Heavyweight Cole Mirasola is fourth, and 141-pounder Braeden Davis is seventh. Davis could have an argument as well, since he's the fifth-highest-ranked Big Ten wrestler in the latest NCAA Coaches Rankings.

Coaches still have a say in the final seeds, which will be determined Friday. Sanderson expects a healthy dose of conversation at the coaches' meeting before the tournament.

"We haven’t seen the numbers. They could be all over the place or could be close," Sanderson said of the seeding process. "You’re relying on a system I think the coaches all thought would be a little bit better than what they came up with, unfortunately.

"It just doesn't make sense. Anybody could look at it and say, 'You have the undefeated national champion [Byrd] or a top-ranked guy [Haines] who won head-to-head. There's a lot of different cases. There has to be a human element in all things, especially in a sport like wrestling."

Seeds aside, Penn State remains the overwhelming favorite to win its fourth straight Big Ten team title. The Nittany Lions went 8-0 in conference duals, outscoring Big Ten opponents 328-23. Seven of the team's wrestlers are undefeated, and the lineup went 74-6 in Big Ten duals this season.

"I’m not too worried about it. We'll figure it out," Sanderson ultimately said of the seeding process. "But we do need to do the best that we can to make sure these guys get the seeds that they earned through the season."

The Big Ten Championships serve as the conference's qualifier for the NCAA Championships, set for March 19-21 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. A total of 87 Big Ten wrestlers, not counting at-large invitees, will qualify for nationals.

Watch Sanderson's full media session, courtesy of Blue-White Illustrated.

