How to Watch, Stream Penn State Wrestling's Match vs. Princeton

Penn State concludes another likely undefeated regular season Friday, when it hosts Princeton on Senior Night at Rec Hall. The top-ranked Nittany Lions normally close their dual-meet season with a home match to help prep for the start of the postseason, which could be another big one for Penn State.

Penn State seeks to complete its sixth straight undefeated regular season and improve its NCAA-record win streak to 86 matches. After that, the Nittany Lions begin their quest for a fifth straight NCAA title.

But first, here's what to watch, and how to watch, when the Nittany Lions vs. Princeton.

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Princeton

The Penn State-Princeton match begins at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Rec Hall, where the Nittany Lions have sold out 76 consecutive matches. There's no television option for the match, which will be streamed only on BIG+, the Big Ten's subscription streaming service.

Can't watch? Listen to Jeff Byers call the match live from Rec Hall on the Penn State Sports Network.

What is the Penn State vs. Princeton betting line?

Surprisingly, DraftKings has established a betting line for the non-conference match. And Penn State is a huge favorite — by 46.5 points to be exact. The Nittany Lions seek to close their dual-meet season with their eighth shutout, which would represent more than half the schedule.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions senior Levi Haines, center, holds the trophy as the team celebrates its sixth consecutive Big Ten regular-season title after defeating Ohio State 36-5. | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If Penn State wrestles its regular starting lineup, it will feature just one senior: Levi Haines at 174 pounds. And the team will recognize just three seniors before the match. That signals just how dominant Penn State should be again next season.

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson could choose to sit some starters, though that's unlikely with the Big Ten Championships headed to the Bryce Jordan Center in early March. And even if he does, Penn State still has a shutout in sight.

For instance, fifth-year senior Lucas Cochran could wrestle at 285 pounds, where he's 8-1 this season. The Nittany Lions also could let freshman Nate Desmond test his 7-0 record at 141 pounds. Penn State's second-team lineup might be a near 46.5-point favorite as well.

The Nittany Lions swept the Big Ten weekly wrestling awards following their 36-5 win over Ohio State. Cole Mirasola was named the Big Ten wrestler of the week after defeating formerly third-ranked Nick Feldman 4-1 in sudden victory. Mirasola improved to 13-4 and jumped six spots to No. 6 in the InterMat Wrestling rankings.

Freshman Marcus Blaze (133) was named the Big Ten freshman of the week after his 3-2 tiebreaker win over then-No. 2 Ben Davino. Blaze reversed Davino, who was unbeaten, late in the second tiebreaker for the biggest win of his first season. Blaze (18-0) improved to No. 2 at a loaded weight class nationally.

Penn State enters the match with six wrestlers ranked No. 1 and nine ranked among the top six. Seven Nittany Lions are unbeaten, led by Mitchell Mesenbrink, the defending NCAA champ at 165 pounds who leads the Hodge Trophy race.

About the Princeton Tigers

Princeton's Eligh Rivera, right, goes for the takedown vs. Rutgers' Michael Cetta during a college wrestling match. | Peter Ackerman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Princeton heads to Penn State following a 23-14 win over Penn, its first over the Quakers since 2020. The Tigers scored several upset wins, notably from Ethan Rivera at 133 and Matthew Martino at 141. Both scored wins over top-12 opponents, with Martino winning by fall. Martino was named the Ivy League wrestler of the week.

Three Princeton wrestlers are ranked in InterMat's top 20: Marc-Anthony McGowan (No. 12 at 125), Eligh Rivera (No. 10 at 149) and Ty Whalen (No. 19 at 165). All three are returning NCAA qualifiers and are scheduled to face Penn State's top-ranked wrestlers in Luke Lilledahl, Shayne Van Ness and Mesenbrink, respectively.

Princeton has lost four matches to ranked opponents in Rutgers, Pitt, Lehigh and West Virginia. Joe Dubuque, a New Jersey native and two-time NCAA champion at Indiana, is in his third two-time is in his third season as Princeton's head coach.

Up next

Penn State will host the Big Ten Wrestling Championships on March 7-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

