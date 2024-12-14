How to Watch, Stream Penn State Wrestling Vs. Wyoming
The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team gets a bonus match at the Bryce Jordan Center this season. Penn State shifted Sunday's match against Wyoming from Rec Hall to the Bryce Jordan Center because the Penn State women's volleyball team is hosting an NCAA Tournament regional at Rec Hall this weekend.
Penn State (2-0) won its 59th consecutive match last Sunday at Allentown's PPL Center, defeating Lehigh 36-3. The Nittany Lions proved dominant, winning nine of 10 bouts and finishing with a 21-1 advantage in takedowns. Penn State scored 10 bonus points through a pin by Levi Haines, technical falls by Mitchell Mesenbrink and Greg Kerkvliet and major decisions from Shayne Van Ness, Carter Starocci and Josh Barr.
This is Penn State's last home dual of 2024. Here's what and how to watch.
How to watch, stream the Penn State vs. Wyoming wrestling match
Tickets are available for the match at the Bryce Jordan Center. Though the match will not be televised, BIG+ will stream the Penn State-Wyoming match beginning at 1 p.m. ET.
What to watch when Penn State wrestles Wyoming
The Nittany Lions seek their 59th consecutive dual-meet victory dating to 2020. Wyoming (2-2) is ranked 26th and has five wrestlers ranked by InterMat: Jore Volk (7th at 125), Cole Brooks (28th at 141), Gabe Willochell (20nd at 149), Jared Hill (19th at 157) and Joey Novak (13th at 197). However, Wyoming said that its top two wrestlers, Volk and Novak, are injured and will not make the trip. The Cowboys also are entirely new to Plenn State. No Wyoming wrestler has competed against any Nittany Lion.
Penn State's primary lineup is 53-1 so far this season, and the Nittany Lions have an 18-2 dual-match record. Penn State has outscored its dual-match opponents, Drexel and Lehigh, by a combined score of 77-6.
The Nittany Lions could roll out different lineup combinations for their last home dual of the season, but here's the expected starting lineup. All rankings are according to InterMat:
- 125: No. 12 Luke Lilledahl (4-0)
- 133: No. 11 Braeden Davis (1-1)
- 141: No. 3. Beau Bartlett (5-0)
- 149: No. 2 Shayne Van Ness (5-0)
- 157: No. 4 Tyler Kasak (4-0)
- 165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (6-0)
- 174: No. 2 Levi Haines (5-0)
- 184: No. 1 Carter Starocci (5-0)
- 197: No. 7 Josh Barr (4-0)
- Hwt: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (5-0)
Penn State wrestling notes
Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson is pursuing his fifth consecutive unbeaten dual-meet season with the Nittany Lions. Sanderson's teams have won 59 consecutive duals since the 2019-2020 season. Penn State has lost just one Big Ten dual in the past nine seasons.
Against Lehigh, redshirt freshman Josh Barr (197) scored three takedowns in an 11-3 decision over formerly unbeaten Michael Beard. Barr moved up to No. 7 in the InterMat rankings with the win.
Penn State wrestlers are a combined 82-17 so far this season. That includes 64 bonus-point victories with 21 falls.
Up next
Penn State will compete in the Journeymen Collegiate Duals on Dec. 22 in Nashville. The Nittany Lions are scheduled to wrestle three matches against Binghamton, Arkansas-Little Rock and No. 15 Missouri.
