How to Watch, What to Watch, When Penn State Wrestling Visits Iowa

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson consistently points toward March, and the NCAA Wrestling Championships, as his team's annual north star. But there are key stops along the way, like Friday's match at Iowa, that serve as galvanizing moments.

"We believe, as a program, that's our thing," Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. "The bigger the match, the more excited we are to be there and the better we'll compete."

The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who have won an NCAA record 78 consecutive matches, visit their Big Ten arch rival Friday for what has become the conference's top annual show. Penn State is the undefeated, four-time NCAA team champion, while third-ranked Iowa seeks its first win over the Nittany Lions since 2000.

Coincidentally, that was also the last time Penn State lost a match. Carver-Hawkeye Arena should be bouncing for the Friday-night show. Here's what to watch, and how to watch, when Penn State (7-0) visits Iowa (8-2).

A general view as pyrotechnics go off for a wrestling event at Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Joseph Cress/Think Iowa City/Special to the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

How to watch, stream Penn State vs. Iowa wrestling

The Penn State-Iowa match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET from Iowa's Carver-Hawkeye Arena. A crowd of more than 14,000 is expected for the match, which Big Ten Network will televise with Shane Sparks and Jim Gibbons on the call.

Can't watch? Listen to Jeff Byers live from Iowa City on the Penn State Sports Network.

The Penn State-Iowa series history

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson watches his team wrestle the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, | Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Iowa hold a huge historical edge over Penn State, leading the all-time series 28-14-2. The Hawkeyes are 15-8 against Penn State at Carver-Hawkeye, though their last win over the Nittany Lions at home was six years ago. In fact, that was Iowa's last win over Penn State, and also Penn State's last loss in any dual match.

On Jan. 31, 2020, then-No. 1 Iowa won the last two bouts at 197 and 285 pounds to edge second-ranked Penn State 19-17 (Iowa lost a team point at 133). The Nittany Lions led 17-16 entering the heavyweight bout, which then-No. 3 Tony Cassioppi won 7-0 to clinch the victory.

Two days later, Penn State began its 78-match win streak with a 40-3 victory over Maryland. That streak includes four wins over Iowa, including two recent blowouts. The Nittany Lions routed the Hawkeyes 29-6 in 2024 for Sanderson's 200th career win at Penn State and subdued second-ranked Iowa 30-8 last year at the Bryce Jordan Center.

About the Penn State Nittany Lions

Mitchell Mesenbrink of the Penn State Nittany Lions celebrates a win against Michael Caliendo of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Why is Penn State the four-time defending NCAA champion? In part because of the depth that allows the team to replace a potential All-American with a returning All-American.

Sanderson said this week that Aaron Nagao, who was ranked seventh at 141 pounds, will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. So how does Penn State fill the spot? By pulling the planned redshirt from junior Braeden Davis, who placed fifth at NCAAs last year at 133. Davis immediately moved into the No. 7 spot in the InterMat Wrestling rankings.

"I think Braeden, from the beginning, he was aware to be ready to go," Sanderson said. "... Breaden is just a tremendous competitor. He’s going to give it everything he has every time he steps on the mat."

Penn State brings the nation's most complete team into Friday's match at Iowa. The Nittany Lions' entire projected lineup ranks in the top 13 at their weight classes, according to InterMat. Nine are in the top 7, with four ranked No. 1 and three others in the top 4. Mitchell Mesenbrink (165) and Levi Haines (174) have won NCAA titles.

Penn State's starting lineup has a combined record of 90-2, and nine of the wrestlers are unbeaten. Penn State's bout record in duals is 65-5, and the team has shut out three opponents, including Rutgers in its Big Ten opener.

About the Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling coach Tom Brands watches a match against the Wisconsin Badgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hawkeyes coach Tom Brands made college wrestling news this week by removing 197-pound starter Massoma Endene from the roster. Endene, a three-time NCAA Division III national champion, was 6-1 and ranked fourth in his first season with the Hawkeyes.

“My statement to that is, sometimes these things work and sometimes they don't work, and this one just didn't work out," Brands said at his weekly media availability, according to FloWrestling. "We wish him the best, and that's the extent of it."

Iowa has wrestled some big matches already, defeating fifth-ranked Oklahoma State 18-16 and losing to No. 2 Ohio State 27-12 and No. 4 Iowa State 20-14. The Ohio State match took place at the National Duals Invitational, where the Hawkeyes forfeited at heavyweight.

Iowa's lineup includes five returning All-Americans in Drake Ayala (133), Nasir Bailey (141),



Michael Caliendo (165), Patrick Kennedy (174), and Ben Kueter (285). Redshirt freshman Angelo Ferrari is the wrestler to watch, ascending to InterMat's top spot at 184 with a 9-0 start.

Ferrari wrestled in just two duals last season, falling to Penn State's Carter Starocci 2-1 and beating Oklahoma State's Dustin Plott 6-3. Starocci beat Plott in the NCAA semifinals on his way to a fifth national title.

What happens next for Penn State? Stay on top of all the Nittany Lions news by subscribing to the Penn State on SI Daily Digest. The newsletter is your free daily window into Penn State sports.

More Penn State Wrestling