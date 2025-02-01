No. 1 Penn State Subdues No. 2 Iowa, Asserting Its Dominance Over College Wrestling
STATE COLLEGE | No. 1 Penn State once again asserted its dominion over college wrestling, head-locking No. 2 Iowa 30-8 at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday in a match that cemented the Nittany Lions atop the sport's hierarchy. Penn State wrestling won eight of 10 bouts, losing one with a missing starter, and dominated some of Iowa's top wrestlers.
Penn State (10-0, 4-0 Big Ten) won its 66th consecutive dual match on the fifth anniversary of its last loss (to Iowa, by the way). The Hawkeyes (9-1, 3-1) never had a chance to end the streak. Penn State won five of the first six bouts, two by technical fall, on a resolute night of control. Penn State handed two ranked wrestlers their first losses, beat a No. 1 and scored bonus points in four bouts.
A packed and animated Bryce Jordan Center crowd, which included Penn State football coach James Franklin, reveled in nearly every minute.
Penn State Vs. Iowa Bout by Bout
125: No. 7 Luke Lilledahl (PS) technical fall Joey Cruz 22-6: Lilledahl (11-1) set a proper tone for Penn State, taking down Cruz five times in the third period for the technical fall. Leading 7-1 after two periods, Lilledahl got to work, playing pick-up-and-drop with Cruz before finishing the technical fall with 17 seconds remaining in the third period. Lilledahl took injury time in the first period for a hand issue, which didn't bother him thereafter.
133: No. 3 Drake Ayala (Iowa) technical fall Kurt McHenry 19-4: McHenry, a fifth-year wrestler for Penn State, made his dual-meet debut this season in place of Braeden Davis, a late scratch. Ayala (12-1) made quick work of the bout, getting six takedowns for a second-period technical fall to tie the match. And that pretty much was it.
141: No. 3 Beau Bartlett (PS) dec. Cullan Schriever 7-3: Bartlett, whose walk-up song was KC and the Sunshine Band's 1975 hit "Boogie Shoes," moved to 13-0 with a mechanical decision over the Iowa senior. Bartlett hit an early takedown, added another in the second period and waded through a lot of step-backs from his opponent in the third.
149: No. 4 Shayne Van Ness (PS) dec. No. 2 Kyle Parco 17-6: This was the turning-point bout, and the second period was the turning-point moment. Trailing 6-5, Van Ness hit a seven-point move in the second, putting Parco on his shoulders after a takedown. That fired up the crowd, and Van Ness (12-1) punctuated the win with a third-period takedown off a restart. The win was Van Ness' third over Parco (13-1) and by far his largest. Van Ness had defeated Parco, then at Arizona State, 7-2 for third place at the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships. Van Ness has two bonus-point wins since his loss to Nebraska's Ridge Lovett.
157: No. 3 Tyler Kasak dec. No. 1 Jacori Teemer 5-2: For the last few seconds of the bout, Kasak lifted Teemer off the mat, held him in the air and waved his left arm to juice the crowd. It was a symbolic moment for Kasak, who truly controlled most of the bout. Kasak (13-0) scored the first takedown and generated more than 2 minutes of riding time, often with Teemer (3-2) in the air. Even a cut above his right eye couldn't stop Kasak.
165: No. 1 Mitchell Mesenbrink (PS) technical fall No. 2 Michael Caliendo 19-4: In a luneup of full-bore wrestlers, Mesenbrink might be the most unstoppable. Mesenbrink (14-0) turned the formerly unbeaten, second-ranked Caliendo into jelly. Mesenbrink scored his 12th technical fall of the season by imposing his will on Caliendo. Mesenbrink led 6-1 after one period, hit a third takedown in the second period and defused Caliendo with a reversal/takedown combination in the third. The bout ended mercifully late in the third on a stalling point.
174: No. 2 Levi Haines (PS) dec. No. 6 Patrick Kennedy 10-3: Haines (12-1) hit a few superb technical moves, including a quick single-leg takedown that Kennedy had no chance of defending. Kennedy was 5-0 vs. ranked opponents entering the bout. Haines quickly changed that.
184: No. 1 Carter Starocci (PS) vs. Angelo Ferrari 3-1: The anticipated duel of. Starocci vs. Gabe Arnold, who traded some pre-match chatter, never materialized. Iowa coach Tom Brands sent out the freshman to face the four-time national champ, who said before the match that he expected to wrestle Ferrari anyway. So it worked. But after taking the mat to the theme from "Halloween," Starocci (13-0) wrestled a frustrating bout, as Ferrari largely steered clear of wrestling, preventing Starocci from getting to his offense. Still, Starocci, who didn't get a takedown, had to stay sharp to avoid giving up a late score.
197: No. 1 Stephen Buchanan (Iowa) dec. No. 4 Josh Barr 5-1: The highlight of Iowa's night, Buchanan countered a late Barr shot for a third-period takedown to remain unbeaten in a tense bout. Buchanan rode Barr through the second period to take the advantage, then defended late to hand Barr his first college loss. The Penn State redshirt freshman (10-1) had won 24 consecutive bouts to begin his career.
285: No. 2 Greg Kerkvliet (PS) dec. No. 11 Ben Kueter 12-2: Penn State's defending national champ punctuated the night with his second consecutive major decision over Kueter. Kerkvliet took a 6-1 lead after one period and then accumulated more than 3 minutes of riding time. But a match is never over, so with 1 minute remaining, Penn State coach Cael Sanderson challenged a no-takedown call. The challenged was overruled, but Kerkvliet responded with a takedown anyway to finish the night.
Up Next
Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Feb. 7 to host Michigan for another Big Ten match. Action begins at 6 p.m. ET on Big Ten Network.
