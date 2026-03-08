Penn State Live Updates From the Big Ten Wrestling Championships

Penn State wrestling takes center mat Saturday night at the Big Ten Wrestling Championships, where the Nittany Lions have semifinalists in nine of 10 weight classes. Penn State looks to win its fourth consecutive Big Ten tournament title at home at the Bryce Jordan Center.

All nine semifinalists have qualified for the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships, scheduled for March 19-21 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Junior Braeden Davis looks to add his name to the nationals roster from the consolation round. He will wrestle for seventh place Sunday. With a win, Davis would earn an automatic bid to nationals.

Penn State took the tournament's early lead Saturday, though Ohio State is giving chase. We're updating the semifinal action live as Penn State seeks to surpass its five-championship performance of 2025.

125: Luke Lilledahl dec. Jacob Moran (Indiana) 11-3

Who's starting off the semis 🤔?? NO OTHER THAN LIGHTNING LUKE⚡️!! Lilledahl with the 11-3 MAJOR 🙂‍↕️#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/chrYyn793S — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 8, 2026

Lilledahl returned to the Big Ten final by taking it to Moran quickly. Lilledahl (19-0) scored a pair of takedowns in the first two minutes en route to the major decision. Lilledahl added a third takedown as time expired in the second period.

The Penn State sophomore will wrestle for his second Big Ten title against Minnesota's Jore Folk. The sixth-seeded Folk (22-4) put together a surprising 8-1 win over second-seed Nic Bouzakis in the semifinals. Folk held Bouzakis without a takedown to take out the nation's second-ranked wrestler.

133: Marcus Blaze (PS) dec. Drake Ayala (Iowa) 4-1 SV

🚨BLAZE IS HEADING STRAIGHT TO THE FINALS!! 🚨Marcus advances after the fans give him a STANDING OVATION in the BJC for his 4-1 SV WIN! #PSUwr pic.twitter.com/OpjRY02sG5 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 8, 2026

The top-seeded already is a master of situational wrestling. The Penn State freshman looped behind Ayala in sudden victory, clinching the only takedown of their tense semifinal bout.

Blaze (21-0) scored his second victory of the season over Ayala, securing the only takedown in both bouts. The freshman already is 10-0 against Big Ten wrestlers and will compete for his first conference championship.

However, Blaze won't see the nation's No. 1 wrestler in Illinois' Lucas Byrd, who lost in the quarterfinals. Instead, Blaze gets a rematch with third-ranked Ben Davino of Ohio State. Blaze won their regular-season bout 3-2 in the tiebreaker.

149: Shayne Van Ness (PS) dec. Lachlan McNeil (Michigan) 11-10

UP NEXT ➡️ it's VAN NESS with the 11-10 WIN!! WE'RE FIRED UP 🔥#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/Uc42fqZesZ — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 8, 2026

The top-seeded Van Ness had a funky first day at Big Tens, though he got his act together in the third period to reach his first Big Ten final. Van Ness (20-0) trailed the fourth-seeded McNeil 6-1 in the first period, which has been his most short-sided period of the season.

But Van Ness, who trailed in both bouts Saturday, scored a pair of third-period takedowns to take out McNeil. He hit the winner with 50 seconds remaining after cutting McNeil. Van Ness has scored 22 third-period takedowns this season while allowing just one.

Van Ness had to find a way in Saturday's quarterfinal round against Iowa's Ryder Block, who scored the first takedown and led by a point with 5 seconds remaining. However, Block stepped out of bounds as time dwindled, a two-point swing that gave Van Ness the 5-4 victory. He did not really get close to a takedown in the bout.

157: PJ Duke (PS) dec. Kannon Webster (Illinois) 4-2

GUESS WHAT?? WE HAVE ANOTHER FINALIST!!! IT'S PJ DUKE WITH THE 4-2 DUB! 💪😎#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/zfnk2Qi7C0 — Penn State WRESTLING (@pennstateWREST) March 8, 2026

The second-seeded Duke will get his second look at defending national champ Antrell Taylor of Nebraska in the Big Ten final. After scoring 20 points to major former No. 1 Brandon Cannon of Ohio State in the quarterfinals, Duke didn't manufacture the same offense against Webster. However, he needed just the one takedown and wrestled a smart third period to reach his first Big Ten final.

There, Duke (18-1) will face a rematch with Taylor, who won their first meeting 2-1 in the tiebreaker in January. Duke will give Taylor a duel, as he looks as sharp as he has all season.

