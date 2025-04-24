Penn State Wrestling All-American Charged With Resisting Arrest
Penn State wrestler Braeden Davis faces misdemeanor counts of defiant trespass, evading arrest and resisting arrest stemming from an alleged incident at a fraternity in March. State College Police also cited Davis, 20, for summary offenses of underage drinking and publicly drunkenness after he was tested with a blood alcohol concentration of .225.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 21 in Centre County Court.
Davis, who finished as an All-American at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships, was at the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity house when members and private security personnel asked him and another person to leave, according to the affidavit of probable cause obtained by Statecollege.com. Police told Davis to remain at the scene while questioning the other person, but Davis allegedly attempted to flee, according to the affidavit.
A police officer caught Davis, who allegedly attempted to free himself, according to the affidavit. During the incident with police, Davis allegedly tore an officer's body camera loose, according to the affidavit. Testing conducted later at Mount Nittany Medical Center found Davis had a blood alcohol level of .225, police said.
“We are aware of the charges against Braeden Davis," Penn State Athletics said in a statement. "These alleged actions do not reflect the values and standards of our program and will be
addressed. We will not comment any further as this is an ongoing legal matter."
Davis, a sophomore, placed fifth at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at 133 pounds. He finished the season with a 17-7 record. As a freshman, Davis won the Big Ten individual title at 125 pounds.