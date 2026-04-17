Penn State Wrestling Commit Jayden James Earns Prestigous Honor

The top prospect of Penn State wrestling's 2026 recruiting class has added another major achievement to his resume. Jayden James, a two-time New Jersey state champion from Delbarton High, won a Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award for 2026.

The award, presented by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, recognizes one wrestler in each state for their "excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service," according to a news release.

James went 36-0 last season, which he capped by winning his second state title at the NJSIAA championships in Atlantic City. James won his five bouts in the 165-pound weight class at the state tournament by pin or technical fall. He went 79-0 in his final two seasons at Delbarton, winning a pair of state championships at 150 and 165 pounds.

James is the nation's top-ranked high school wrestler at 165 pounds and the third-ranked recruit in the 2026 class, according to FloWrestling. He committed to Penn State in March 2025, just three days after the Nittany Lions won their fourth straight NCAA wrestling title. James initially committed to Virginia Tech before flipping to Cael Sanderson and Penn State.

James also will bring significant freestyle success to Penn State in the fall. He won the 71 kg freestyle title at the U17 World Championships in Athens in 2025 and claimed the 2025 U17 title at the U.S. Open. James outscored his six opponents by a combined 64-1 at the U.S. Open.

Delbarton High's Jayden James is presented with the Most Outstanding Wrestler award at the 2026 NJSIAA Boys Wrestling State Championships | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

James will join a loaded Penn State wrestling roster that has won five consecutive NCAA wrestling titles. The Nittany Lions return three undefeated NCAA champions, including Hodge Trophy winner Mitchell Mesenbrink, the two-time defending champ at 165.

James wrestled his senior season at Delbarton at Mesenbrink's weight class, and the Penn State star has one more season of eligibility remaining. However, James could find a spot in Penn State's 2026 lineup as a freshman at either 165 or 174, depending on where Mesenbrink wrestles next season.

Penn State, which broke its NCAA Tournament scoring record for the second consecutive year, could be even better in 2027. The Nittany Lions lose only one starter (174-pound national champ Levi Haines) and return eight All-Americans, including Tyler Kasak, a two-time All-American who redshirted last season. Kasak also is in line for that potential spot at 174.

The Dave Schultz Award honors the late Olympic and world champion who was murdered in 1996. Schultz was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame in 1997.

“Each year, the Dave Schultz High School Excellence Award allows us to recognize young men who represent the very best of our sport,” Lee Roy Smith, executive director of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, said in a release. “This award honors not only their achievements on the mat, but also their commitment to academic excellence, leadership and service to others. In the spirit of Dave Schultz, these student-athletes exemplify the character, sportsmanship and dedication that define wrestling at its highest level, and we are proud to celebrate their accomplishments and the example they set for future generations.”

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