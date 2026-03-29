Projecting Penn State's Wrestling Lineup For a 2027 NCAA Title Run

Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson consistently points to what's next, even after major accomplishments — like his team's fifth straight title at the 2026 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

The Nittany Lions punctuated perhaps their most dominant season under Sanderson with four undefeated NCAA champs, eight All-Americans and a third consecutive scoring record. That licensed Sanderson to say that the Nittany Lions "follow the rules" while celebrating his 13th NCAA title at Penn State.

With eight returning All-Americans (including one who redshirted), Penn State wrestling could be even better next season. But what will that lineup look like? Here's our breakdown of the Nittany Lions' potential roster for the 2027 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

125 Pounds

Penn State Nittany Lions wrestler Luke Lilledahl competes against Princeton Tigers Marc-Anthony McGowan during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Luke Lilledahl returned Penn State atop the podium at 125 pounds, a weight class that frustrated the program for a decade. Lilledahl (25-0) won Penn State's first NCAA title at 125 since 2016 and could win two more.

After finishing his undefeated season at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Lilledahl called the title a "stepping stone to what I'm going to do in the future."

"Obviously I wanted to win the nationals, but I wanted to put a stamp that 125 is my weight class for the next two years," Lilledahl said. "And I feel like I've done that. So next year, it's just about going out and widening the gap against these guys that are keeping it close."

133 Pounds

Penn State wrestler Masanosuke Ono lifts the championship trophy at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Mark Wogenrich | Penn State on SI

Sanderson faces some intriguing decisions here. Marcus Blaze (25-2) placed fourth at nationals, capping a superb freshman season in which he was undefeated until the Big Ten final. Penn State also redshirted Masanosuke Ono, a world champion from Japan who redshirted this season and would slot well into this weight class.

Blaze could move up to 141, which will be a competitive class for Penn State next year, or he could redshirt. Penn State lists Ono as a junior, though it's unclear whether he can wrestle one or two seasons in college. If it's one, Sanderson might consider redshirting Blaze and target Ono for a championship run.

141 Pounds

Penn State’s Braeden Davis gestures after defeating Maryland’s Dario Lemus (not pictured) in a 141-pound bout during the first round of the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

This is a wide-open weight class with plenty of options. Junior Braeden Davis pulled his redshirt following Aaron Nagao's injury and qualified for nationals, a tough ask of a wrestler who competed at 125 and 133 the past two seasons.

To retain the roster spot, Davis might have to hold off Ono, Blaze or even freshman Nate Desmond, who went 7-0 during his redshirt season with four duals wins at 141. This class and 133 will help define each other for Penn State next season.

149 Pounds

Stanford Cardinal Aden Valencia competes against Penn State Nittany Lions Shayne Van Ness during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Shayne Van Ness draws ever closer to a national championship, and this is his weight class for one more season. The junior went undefeated until the NCAA final, where he fell to Stanford's Aden Valencia in a dramatic 8-5 bout.

Van Ness, a three-time All-American, wrestled a strong NCAA Tournament until giving up the winning takedown to Valencia in sudden victory. That should provide plenty of offseason motivation.

157 Pounds

Penn State Nittany Lions PJ Duke competes against Ohio State Buckeyes Brandon Cannon during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

After placing third at NCAAs, freshman PJ Duke said he wasn't sure whether he would stay at 157 next season. Duke added that cutting weight before his Saturday's consolations was grueling. He might be better positioned to succeed at a higher weight next season.

But where? Mitchell Mesenbrink is the two-time defending national champ at 165 and unlikely to move. Levi Haines' graduation leaves an opening at 174, where Duke could go. That's a sizable weight jump for one season, which could bring a redshit year into play.

If Duke chooses that route, Penn State easily could turn to two-time All-American Tyler Kasak, who placed third at 157 in 2025, or perhaps redshirt freshman Joe Sealey. For now, we're holding this weight class for Duke, though plenty could change by November.

165 Pounds

Penn State Nittany Lions Mitchell Mesenbrink reacts to defeating Iowa Hawkeyes Mikey Caliendo during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

When his career is over, Mitchell Mesenbrink might put his name on a Mount Rushmore of Penn State wrestling. At 80-1, he has the program's highest career winning percentage. He has won 54 consecutive bouts and is the likely Hodge Trophy winner this year.

Mesenbrink has earned the right to call his shot for next season. He could take over for Haines at 174 if that presents a new challenge. But Mesenbrink is likely to remain at 165 and seek to become a three-time NCAA champ.

174 Pounds

Penn State Nittany Lions Levi Haines reacts to defeating Nebraska Cornhuskers Christopher Minto during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Before replacing Levi Haines, let's appreciate what he did at Penn State. Haines was a four-time All-American and a two-time NCAA champ who finished his career 99-4. He was one of four undefeated Penn State national champs this season.

No small shoes to fill, but Penn State has intriguing options. In addition to Duke and Kasak, Penn State could turn to freshman William Henckel, who went 9-0 during his redshirt season. Incoming freshman Jayden James, a freestyle world champion, could make a play for 165 if Mesenbrink decides to move up.

Penn State has proven that it can turn freshmen into title contenders quickly. Sanderson's staff has an opportunity to do that here next season.

184 Pounds

Minnesota Golden Gophers Max McEnelly competes against Penn State Nittany Lions Rocco Welsh during the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Of Rocco Welsh's six career losses in college, two are in NCAA finals. While wrestling for Ohio State in 2024, Welsh lost to Penn State's Carter Starocci in the 174-pound final. And in Cleveland, Welsh lost a bitter 4-3 decision to Minnesota's Max McEnelly.

Welsh is a two-time NCAA runnerup looking for that breakthrough, and he'll have this weight class next season to pursue it.

194 Pounds

Penn State Nittany Lions Josh Barr reacts to defeating Oklahoma State Cowboys Cody Merrill during the NCAA Wrestling Championship at Rocket Arena. | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Can an undefeated national champ be underrated? Barr tested that theory this season, in which he matched Mesenbrink bout-for-bout in the Hodge Trophy race. Barr (24-0) won every bout this season with bonus points until the NCAA final, where he defeated Oklahoma State's Cody Merrill 6-3.

Barr is a two-time NCAA finalist with a 58-4 career record and perhaps Penn State's biggest lineup lock for next season.

285 Pounds

Penn State Nittany Lions Cole Mirasola (left) wrestles Iowa Hawkeyes Ben Kueter (right) in a 285-pound bout during the Big Ten Wrestling Championships at Bryce Jordan Center. | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

Cole Mirasola just missed the podium in his first NCAA Tournament, capping his redshirt freshman season with a 25-10 record and a fifth-place finish at the Big Ten Tournament. Mirasola wrestled undersized this season and needs to build mass to compete with the bigger wrestlers at his weight class.

But Penn State is limited at 285, with Lucas Cochran graduating and Dawson Bundy redshirting as a freshman. Unless Penn State pursues a heavyweight in the transfer portal, Mirasola is the guy next season.

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