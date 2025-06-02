Penn State Wrestling: New Nittany Lion Rocco Welsh Wins U23 National Title
The Penn State wrestling room might be light ahead of next season, since much of the roster will be competing internationally. Another Nittany Lion qualified for a world championships competition this weekend, as Rocco Welsh won the 86 kg freestyle title at the U23 Nationals in Geneva, Ohio.
Welsh, the former Ohio State wrestler, joined five current and future Nittany Lions in qualifying for a world event this weekend. PJ Duke, Marcus Blaze, Cole Mirasola, Connor Mirasola and Will Henckel won their weight classes at the U20 Team Trials to advance to U20 Worlds in August. Welsh will compete at the U23 World Championships in Serbia in October.
Welsh, who announced his transfer decision in March, went 7-0 at the U23 Nationals, capping his tournament with a sweep in the best-of-three championship series at 86 kg. Welsh defeated Jaxon Smith, a 2025 NCAA medalist from Maryland, 4-2 and 6-3 to earn a spot at U23 worlds.
Welsh spent two seasons at Ohio State, making the NCAA final as a freshman in 2024. He lost to Penn State's Carter Starocci 2-0 in the championship match, as Starocci won the fourth of his five NCAA titles.
Welsh redshirted with the Buckeyes last season, compiling a 15-0 record competing unattached in several tournaments. He won the 184-pound weight class at the Clarion Open and Cleveland State Open and is a leading candidate to replace Starocci at 184 in Penn State's lineup next season.
In discussing his decision to transfer to Penn State, Welsh cited the program's success rate and competitive room. The Nittany Lions have won four straight NCAA titles, setting tournament scoring records the past two years. At the 2025 NCAA Championships in Philadelphia, Penn State placed all 10 qualifiers in the top 6 at their weight classes and won two national championships.
"It really is just [about] being in the room with all those really good [training] partners and the coaches, obviously," Welsh said on the BaschAMania podcast. "They’ve accomplished all the stuff that I want to accomplish there, and I think it’s going to be a confidence thing. There's other guys in the program doing the stuff you want to accomplish. So it’s like, it can be done there. That’s just really what I’m excited about."
Welsh was a two-time Pennsylvania state champion and four-time finalist at Waynesburg Central High. He won a gold medal at the 2021 Pan American Championships and bronze at the 2025 Zagreb Open competing for USA Wrestling.