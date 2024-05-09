Penn State Wrestling Returns Another NCAA Champ in 2025
Greg Kerkvliet, Penn State's two-time NCAA finalist who won his first national championship in March, is returning for a fifth season with Penn State wrestling, furthering the Nittany Lions' pursuit of a fourth straight NCAA team title. Kerkvliet announced his decision on social media, joining teammate Carter Starocci in choosing to wrestle for a fifth season.
Kerkvliet was the nation's most dominant wrestler last season at 285 pounds, going 20-0 and sweeping his bracket at the NCAA Championships. Kerkvliet went 5-0 in Kansas City with three bonus-point wins, including a 13-4 major decision in the final. Kerkvliet, who has a career record of 71-10, is a four-time All-American and two-time finalist. He lost to NCAA champ Gable Steveson in the 2022 semifinals and to Mason Parris in the 2023 final before claiming his first title in March.
"I think those previous years just make this that much better for me," Kerkvliet said at the NCAA Championships. "It feels good."
After winning the NCAA title, Kerkvliet said he had to "prove to myself that I can be tough." Kerkvliet thought he did that at the championships.
"There was some growing I had to do," Kerkvliet said. "And not necessarily growing in wrestling, but I had to grow in my faith. I've always been religious, but there's a difference between having faith
and then living faith. I'm not perfect, but I think I'm doing a better job of at it. I'm just going to continue to keep trying to grow."
With Kerkvliet back, the Nittany Lions will return a loaded lineup for head coach Cael Sanderson. Penn State brings back three NCAA champs, two other finalists and a total of six All-Americans. In addition to Starocci, NCAA runnerup Beau Bartlett has announced his plan to return for one more season.
More Penn State Wrestling
David Taylor, Penn State's legendary champion, becomes head coach at Oklahoma State
After nearly retiring from wrestling, Zain Retherford nears an Olympic bid
Carter Starocci ready to pursue an unprecedented fifth NCAA title
AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich.