Penn State Wrestling: Two Nittany Lions Will Enter Transfer Portal
Two Penn State wrestlers reportedly will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, which opened March 19. Alex Facundo and Gary Steen will transfer from the program, according to Justin Basch, host of the Baschamania Podcast. Basch first reported the news before the NCAA Wrestling Championships began Thursday in Philadelphia.
Facundo, a redshirt sophomore, wrestled six bouts for the Nittany Lions this season, going 5-1. He lost to teammate Tyler Kasak at 157 pounds in the final of the Army Black Knight Invitational in November. Kasak went on to take the starting role, won the Big Ten title and earned the No. 1 seed at the NCAA Championships.
Facundo was Penn State's starter at 165 as a redshirt freshman during the 2022-23 season. He went 19-6 and qualified for the NCAA Championships. He took an Olympic redshirt season in 2023-24. Facundo returned this season having dropped from 165 pounds to 157. Facundo, from Essexville, Michigan, went 34-10 with the Nittany Lions.
Steen spent four seasons at Penn State competing at 125 and 133 pounds. The two-time PIAA champion from Reynolds High went 19-25 for the Nittany Lions. The NCAA Transfer Portal remains open for wrestlers until May 2.
Penn State went a perfect 20-0 during the first day of the NCAA Wrestling Championships, qualifying all 10 of its wrestlers to the quarterfinals. The Nittany Lions hold a sizable lead in the team standings as they pursue their fourth straight NCAA title and 12th in the past 14 years.