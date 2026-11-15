Penn State Wrestling vs. Oklahoma Live Updates: Nittany Lions Seek 88th Straight Win

The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team makes its traditional early season road trip Sunday, visiting Oklahoma for a top-15 national matchup. The Sooners are No. 13 in the country, according to Intermat Wrestling, and have eight ranked wrestlers.

We're updating the match live, so follow along as the Nittany Lions take on the Sooners.

125 Pounds: Luke Lilledahl (Penn State) dec. Sebastian Degennaro 5-2

Lilledahl, the defending NCAA champ at 125, ran into a funky defensive wrestler in Degennaro, who kept Lilledahl away from his offense largely for seven minutes. Degennaro generated an elusive scramble to keep the first period scoreless before Lilledahl scored four in the second on an escape/takedown combination.

Lilledahl tested his own defense on a third-period Degennaro shot and had to be careful at the end of the bout. Lilledahl built a riding-time point for the decision, but it wasn't easy.

133 Pounds: Masanosuke Ono (Penn State) dec. Isaiah Powe 7-5

Ono holds on for the 7-5 decision against No. 15 Isaiah Powe!#PSUwr pic.twitter.com/aNtPlIrTxO — Penn State Wrestling (@PennStateWREST) November 16, 2026

In his second career folkstyle match, Ono demonstrated how far he has come with the mechanics of the sport and how much he has to learn. Ono kicked out of several takedown attempts by Powe, ranked ninth nationally by FloWrestling and who had a real size advantage. Powe attacked throughout the third period for the potential tying takedown, but Ono fended it off, though he was called twice for stalling.

Ono (2-0) scored two takedowns in the first period to take a 7-1 lead, but Powe finished the second with a counter takedown to cut Ono's lead. Ono, who faced several stoppages for blood time, caught a break to start the third because of that. Powe had the momentum after his takedown. Overall, a good win for Ono who has room to grow.

Penn State vs. Oklahoma match preview

Penn State Nittany Lions Josh Barr reacts to defeating Oklahoma State Cowboys Cody Merrill at the NCAA Wrestling Championships at Rocket Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Penn State-Oklahoma match is set for a 7 p.m. ET start, an hour earlier than originally scheduled. Oklahoma was forced to shuffle some on-campus events following Friday's national FAA air-traffic ground stop, so the match has a new location as well.

Oklahoma will host Penn State at Lloyd Noble Center, the university's basketball arena, instead of at McCasland Field House, its normal venue. Oklahoma is wrestling in Lloyd Noble Center for the first time since 2021.

Penn State opened the season with a 42-3 win over Bloomsburg last week at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions scored bonus points in eight of their nine wins, which included five technical falls.

Masanosuke Ono (133 pounds) will return to the mat after a 20-9 major decision in the first folkstyle match of his career. He'll get a strong matchup against Oklahoma's Isaiah Powe, ranked ninth nationally, according to FloWrestling. Powe is 2-0.

At 141, Marcus Blaze will make his 2026-27 debut at his new weight class. Blaze, who placed fourth at 133 last season, gets a ranked matchup vs. No. 11 Tyler Wells.

At 165, an anticipated top-10 matchup between No. 1 PJ Duke and No. 6 Paddy Gallagher of Oklahoma did not materialize. Duke, who moved up to 165 this season, instead will face Oklahoma's Bryce Burkett. Gallagher, an NCAA All-American at Ohio State last season, has yet to compete for the Sooners.

Penn State's lineup remains firm from its season opener, with Tyler Kasak (157) returning to the mat after winning his debut last week. Kasak, a two-time NCAA All-American, redshirted for the Nittany Lions last season.

Oklahoma (2-0) opened the season with victories over Northeastern State (46-0) and Northern Colorado (41-4). The Sooners visited State College last year for the season-opener, which Penn State won 45-0 at Bryce Jordan Center.

Mark Hall, a 2017 NCAA champion at Penn State, is in his third year on the Oklahoma Sooners' staff.

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