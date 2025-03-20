Penn State Wrestling: What to Watch on Day 1 of the NCAA Wrestling Championships
College wrestling throws its biggest party this weekend in Philadelphia, where the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships take over the Wells Fargo Center. And the action finally begins at noon ET Thursday with the first of six sessions, culiminating with the championships finals Saturday night.
For Penn State fans, this should be a celebration. The Nittany Lions are huge favorites to win their fourth consecutive NCAA team title and 12th in head coach Cael Sanderson's 16 years. For Sanderson, the week is about perspective.
"It’s not every week you have the opportunity to go win an NCAA championship," the Penn State coach said, "so I’m guessing our guys are pretty excited for that opportunity, and the fun part is seeing what they do with it."
It's a long way to Saturday night, though, so here's what to watch from Penn State in Thursday's opening session.
All eyes on Josh Barr
The Penn State redshirt freshman returns to the mat at 197 pounds after sustaining a leg injury at the Big Ten Championships. Since then, Sanderson has offered several positive updates regarding Barr, who is the No. 4 seed at his weight class.
Barr will test the injury Thursday afternoon against Lock Haven's Tucker Hogan, the 29th seed who brings a 22-6 record to the tournament.
"Josh is going to be ready to scrap on Thursday," Sanderson said.
Can Luke Lilledahl back his confident approach?
The Penn State freshman earned the No. 1 see at 125 pounds after winning the Big Ten title. Already a confident wrestler with big-event experience, Lilledahl begins NCAAs even more sure of his standing.
"Personally, I think I'm at a lot higher level than all these guys, and I can just go out and show it now that it's time," Lilledahl said.
Lilledahl opens the first round with the winner of the qualifying bout between No. 32 Marcello Milani of Cornell and No. 33 Caleb Weiand of Michigan State.
How ready is Braeden Davis?
The eighth seed at 133 pounds enters nationals as healthy as he has been all season, according to Sanderson. He takes on Bucknell's Kurt Phipps, the 25th seed, in the first round. Phipps (22-8) is a two-time NCAA qualifier who will give Davis some competition. Still, Davis should emerge with a win.
"He had some valuable experience last year [at NCAAs]," Sanderson said of Davis, who went 2-2 at nationals and did not medal in 2024. "... As far as [his] health, he's ready to go."
Tyler Kasak puts last year behind him
The sophomore is seeded first at 157 pounds after winning the Big Ten title and essentially going unbeaten this season. Kasak's only loss was an injury default against Maryland's Ethen Miller. But Kasak also will want to get that first bout out of the way to close the book on last season.
Kasak lost his first bout at the 2024 NCAA Championships, which was surprising. Yet he rebounded to win seven straight bouts and place third.
"I learned a lot about myself," Kasak said. "When you put your mind to it, you can do whatever you want."
How to watch the NCAA Wrestling Championships on Thursday
Session 1 of the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships begins at noon ET Thursday and will be televised on ESPNU. The quarterfinals are set for 7 p.m. Thursday on ESPN. Fans can stream every bout from every mat on ESPN+.