Zain Retherford Returns to the World Championships With Team USA

Zain Retherford, a three-time NCAA champ at Penn State, made his third U.S. Senior World Team on Friday with a victory over local favorite Jordan Oliver at Final X.

Retherford defeated Oliver in the freestyle best-of-three series at 70 kg to earn a trip to Belgrade, Serbia, for the World Championships in September. Even better, Retherford defeated Oliver at Oklahoma State's Gallagher-Iba Arena, where Oliver excited crowds as a two-time NCAA champ for the Cowboys.

Retherford, 27, won Friday's opening bout in dramatic form. Trailing 3-1, he hit a takedown to tie the score with 30 seconds remaining, then notched the closer in the waning moments.

Retherford scored a four-point takedown with 7 seconds remaining to take a 7-3 lead. Oliver challenged, but the call stood, giving Retherford the first win.

Oliver won the second bout 5-4 to force a decisive third matchup. In the third, Retherford took a 2-0 lead at the break, then hit a takedown to push his lead to 4-0. Oliver countered with a takedown, but Retherford held on for a 4-3 victory and a spot at worlds.

The world-team duel was the latest in an epic series between Oliver and Retherford, who have wrestled often in freestyle competition. Oliver held a 3-2 advantage heading into Final X,. Retherford defeated Oliver twice at the 2019 World Team Trials Challenge Tournament.

Retherford placed 11th at 65 kg at the 2017 World Championships and 26th in 2019.

Kyle Snyder and Thomas Gilman, who represent the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, earned Team USA freestyle spots as well.

Two more former Lions will compete June 8 in New York for a spot on the world team. David Taylor, a 2020 Olympic gold medalist, will take on Zahid Valencia, a two-time NCAA champ at Arizona State, for the 80 kg freestyle spot. Taylor, a 2018 world champ, has not wrestled against Valencia in competition.

Jason Nolf, a three-time NCAA champ at Penn State, will wrestle Kyle Dake for the U.S. World Team spot. Dake is a three-time world champion and the defending champ at 74 kg. Dake also won bronze at 74 kg at the 2020 Olympics. He defeated Nolf 11-0 in the semifinals at the Olympic Trials.

Final X New York is scheduled for June 8.

Read More

Bo Nickal wins his pro MMA debut by knockout

Roman Bravo-Young is returning to Penn State

Cael Sanderson reflects on his ninth NCAA wrestling title at Penn State

Yes, Penn State picked the right game for the 2022 White Out

AllPennState is the place for Penn State news, opinion and perspective on the SI.com network. Publisher Mark Wogenrich has covered Penn State for more than 20 years, tracking three coaching staffs, three Big Ten titles and a catalog of great stories. Follow him on Twitter @MarkWogenrich. And consider subscribing (button's on the home page) for more great content across the SI.com network.