Thomas Gilman Accepts USADA Suspension; What it Means For Nittany Lion Wrestling Club
Thomas Gilman, the world freestyle wrestling champion and new member of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club coaching staff, will not wrestle competitively for at least 18 months after accepting a suspension from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency. However, the suspension will not impact his work with the NLWC, which Gilman rejoined this spring.
According to USA Wrestling, the USADA suspended Gilman for failing to inform the agency of his location for potential testing. Gilman last competed at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Wrestling Trials in State College, where he lost to Spencer Lee in the 57 kg men's freestyle championship series.
Gilman had not competed since, spending the 2024-25 college wrestling season on David Taylor's coaching staff at Oklahoma State. Gilman, 30, reunited with the NLWC ostensibly after retiring from competition, although he left the door open to return in an interview with podcast host Justin Basch.
The USADA did not suspend Gilman for doping violations. Gilman accrued what the USADA calls "Whereabouts Failures," or not informing the agency of his location on specific dates. According to the USADA, Gilman missed three "Whereabouts" from April to September 2024. This was a "protocol" violation, according to the USADA.
The suspension says nothing about restricting Gilman's ability to coach with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club. It only prevents Gilman from wrestling competitively for 18 months beginning May 16, 2025. USA Wrestling explained the need for "Whereabouts" testing in a news release.
"Accurate Whereabouts information is crucial for effective out-of-competition testing, which helps deter and detect doping by enabling no-notice sample collection," according to USA Wrestling. "This is especially important because some prohibited substances have limited detection windows. In an effort to aid athletes, as well as support team members such as parents and coaches, in understanding the rules applicable to them, USADA provides comprehensive instruction on its website on the testing process and prohibited substances, how to file and update athlete Whereabouts, how to obtain permission to use a necessary medication, and the risks and dangers of taking supplements, as well as performance enhancing and recreational drugs."
Gilman was a two-time NCAA medalist at Iowa, a 2021 world champion at 57 kg freestyle and a 2020 bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics. He competed for the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club before taking the job on Taylor's staff at Oklahoma State last fall.
Gilman returned to the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club after one season in Stillwater. In his interview on the Basch podcast this spring, Gilman sounded like a wrestler who had retired, though he did not rule out returning to competition.
"I've had those conversations with coach Cody [Sanderson] and coach Cael [Sanderson], and they're open and supportive to anything," Gilman said on the podcast. "... They're supportive and grateful to have me back at whatever capacity."
The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club sponsors and supports athletes to train for national and international competitions. It is separate from the Penn State wrestling team, though Nittany Lions head coach Cael Sanderson and assistant coach Cody Sanderson are part of both staffs. The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club also oversees the Olympic Regional Training Center in State College.