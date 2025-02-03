Top Wrestling Recruit Bo Bassett Lists Penn State in His Final Four
Bo Bassett, one of the nation's top-ranked high school wrestlers who has piqued a nationwide recruiting watch, lists Penn State among the final four programs he is considering. Bassett will announce his college decision Feb. 4 via FloWrestling.
Bassett, a junior at Pennsylvania's Bishop McCort who is 109-0 as a high school wrestler, announced his final list of schools Monday on FloWrestling's live show. They are Penn State, Iowa, Oklahoma State and Virginia Tech. Bassett also said on the show that he will announce his commitment Tuesday night after Bishop McCort's wrestles in the PIAA Class 2A Team Championships. Bishop McCort's match is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, with Bassett's announcement to follow.
Bassett, a 2024 PIAA individual champion, has been among the most heavily recruited high school wrestlers of the 2026 class. At 14, he won a world title at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships and last year he placed third at the U20 World Championships. He is unbeaten this season and favored to win his second consecutive PIAA title.
"The recruiting process has been incredible,” Bassett said on the FloWrestling live show Monday. "I’ve loved every second of it. It’s been more challenging than I thought it would ever be, but it was fun. It was something I’ve worked for my whole life."
Bassett is the nation's fourth-ranked wrestler pound-for-pound, according to FloWrestling, and No. 1 at 144 pounds. Penn State already has commitments from three of FloWrestling's top-seven pound-for-pound wrestlers: No. 1 Marcus Blaze (138 pounds). No. 3 P.J. Duke (165) and No. 7 William Henckel (175).
The top-ranked Penn State wrestling team this season seeks its fourth straight NCAA team title and 11th under head coach Cael Sanderson. The Nittany Lions moved to 10-0 last week with a 30-8 win over No. 2 Iowa.
