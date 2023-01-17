Bracketology Watch: Pitt Moves Up to Projected Nine Seed

PITTSBURGH -- As the Pitt Panthers stack wins, they are gaining national attention. While there is still a lot of basketball left to play, more than a few national Bracketologists have moved the Panthers of the edge of the tournament bubble and solidly into the field.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi releases more regular updates to his projected bracket. He had the Panthers as a No. 11 seed before their road win at Georgia Tech over the weekend. He has since slotted Pitt as a No. 9 seed in the South region, where they'd take on eighth-seeded Creighton in the first round at the KFCYum! Center in Columbus, Ohio. Lunardi has the Panthers as the 37th overall seed in the field.

Fox Sports' Michael has pegged the Panthers as a No. 9 seed as well, but thinks they will play in the East Region, with their first-round game coming against San Diego State in Birmingham, Alabama.

He also cites Pitt as a "quality win" for Clemson, who topped the Panthers by one at the Petersen Events Center two weeks ago in what was at the time a battle for first place in the ACC.

