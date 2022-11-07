Pitt vs Tennessee Martin Live Feed: Chat With Inside the Panthers

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers tip off against Tennessee Titans to launch the 2022-2023 season into play. Come chat with Inside the Panthers reporters Stephen Thompson and Noah Strackbein.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt vs. Tennessee Martin

Time: 7:00 P.M. ET

Where: Peterson Events Center

How to Watch: ACC Network Extra

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Game Feed Chat

Stephen:

Noah: The pick-and-roll game between Nelly Cummings and Federiko Federiko is untouchable right now. Six points from it so far. Too big, too smooth.

Stephen: Pitt is winning on the glass early. Total rebounds are 19-7, offensive rebounds are 7-0 and Hinson - eight points and six boards - has been the catalyst. He's way too big for UT Martin too handle.

The Panthers are up 19-8 with 9:00 to play in the first half.

Stephen: Guillermo Diaz-Graham gave Jeff Capel some great minutes during first stint as a Panther. He was active on both ends, collecting four rebounds and an assist in three minutes. He's committed a poor turnover and foul, both the case of him trying to do too much when a play wasn't really there to be made. Call it first-game jitters.

Noah: Hinson hits the Panthers' first three, ending an eight-shot drought to start the game. Early winner in this game has been the junior forward.

Noah: Hinson grabs his fifth rebound. The big body is controlling the boards early and it's easy to tell.

Noah: Pitt heads into the first timeout 0-4 from the three. Open shots aren't falling early. Good ball movement to create those shots, though.

Stephen: Both teams look a little tight in the early going. Pitt and UT Martin are a combined 1-12 from the field and committed seven turnovers in 18 total possessions.

Noah (@NoahStrackbein): Greg Elliott gets called for a flop technical. Can't tell if I'm more impressed with college basketball taking the initiative or upset that flopping is now a technical.

Stephen:

Stephen: Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson and Fede Federiko will start for the Panthers tonight.

That center spot Federiko is occupying in place of the injured John Hugley was a little up in the air during the preseason. Jeff Capel started 6'11 freshman Guillermo Diaz-Graham in the first exhibition and Federiko in the second. Federkio brings some better athleticism and defense, which probably fits better for this group given the scoring talent already in the lineup.

Koby Jeffries, K.J. Simon, Desmon Williams, Parker Stewart and Chris Nix will start for UT Martin.

Stephen:

Stephen (@stephenethom): I've arrived at the Pete! We're less than an hour from tip-off between Pitt and UT Martin, the start of year five under Jeff Capel. The Panthers will try to avoid a repeat of last year's season opener, when they lost to the Citadel in an embarrassing affair and they'll have to do it without leading returning scorer and rebounder, John Hugley, who's out with a knee injury.

