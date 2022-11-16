Pitt vs Michigan Live Feed: Wolverines Blowout Panthers at Barclays

The Pitt Panthers got outclassed by Michigan in their first game away from the Pete.

NEW YORK -- The Pitt Panthers took their first road trip of the season to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to take on Michigan. But instead of walking away with their first win over a ranked opponent since February 2021, the Panthers got dominated and lost by 30.

Game Information

Matchup: Pitt vs. Michigan

Time: 6:00 P.M. ET

Where: Barclays Center

How to Watch: ESPNU

How to Listen: 93.7 The Fan

Live Game Chat

Come chat with our Inside the Panthers team. Stephen Thompson will share their thoughts and news, and any highlights from the game. Tweet at us at @InsidePitt to have your thoughts and reactions shared in the feed.

Stephen: Final - Pitt 60, Michigan 91

This was ugly. The Panthers came out hot but looked lifeless outside of the first ten minutes of the game. They'll be back on this same floor tomorrow to play either VCU or Arizona State and we'll see how good this team is at turning the page quickly.

Burton led the way with 14 points. Cummings chipped in five assists but committed three turnovers. Greg Elliot and Blake Hinson also scored in double figures. The Wolverines shot 58% from the floor and 45% from 3-point distance. Jett Howard led them with 17 points.

Stephen:

Stephen: This was the kind of loss that you figured Pitt would never suffer entering the year. They've become pretty familiar over the years and even this retooled roster couldn't prevent the. Michigan leads by 30 inside of four minutes and the body language has not been good for the Panthers. Once things got dire, they folded and it looks way too similar to the West Virginia game.

Stephen: Turnovers are beginning to mount for Pitt. They've committed 11 and Michigan's turned them into 12 points while turning the ball over just once themselves. The Panthers have done very little to put pressure on the Wolverines in any fashion.

Stephen: The deficit is 23 after Doug McDaniel took a steal the length of the court and made a nice pass to Bufkin for an open layup. There are just over 10 minutes left to play and Juwan Howard has no sense of urgency. He's leaning on his bench and Pitt can't make them pay for it.

Stephen: Michigan is pulling away as time winds down. Pitt simply cannot come up with a stop. A 6-0 burst extended its lead to 62-44 with 12:28 to play. There's still time left to make a run but if the Panthers continue to play this lackadaisically on defense, a comeback is unlikely.

Stephen:

Stephen: Michigan has pushed their lead to 13 at 54-41 with a 3-point barrage - three straight to open the half. Jett Howard has seven points in the second half alone and 17 for the game but went to the bench after picking up his fourth foul. Still, the Wolverines went on a 9-2 run after he sat down.

The Panthers have been frustrated with the referees and they may have a case on one or two calls but they've started to hunt calls and its not working.

Stephen: Pitt trails 38-32 at halftime. Michigan used a 20-9 run to take control after the Panthers came out of the gates hot. Pitt has found some answers defensively - the Wolverines haven't scored in more than three minutes - but can't buy a bucket themselves. After starting 3-3 from distance, they've missed eight of their last nine triples.

Jett Howard leads all scorers with 10 points and Hunter Dickinson has eight points, six rebounds, four assists, a block and a steal. Jamarius Burton has eight points to pace a balanced effort from the Panthers and five of his teammates have scored as well.

The Panthers have run into some foul trouble, which really hurt them in the West Virginia game. Greg Elliot and Blake Hinson both have two personals.

Hugley played 12 minutes in the first half and I'd expect him to more or less mirror that in the second.

Stephen: Pitt is hanging around but it's hard to say they're deserving. Michigan has been the sharper group on both ends but missed six of eight attempts from 3-point distance. The Panthers haven't scored in more than two minutes and trail 35-28 at the 3:35 mark of the first half.

Stephen: The Wolverines are getting whatever they want in the paint. They are driving past Pitt defenders at will, have made their last eight shots and lead 28-23 with 7:53 to play in the first half. Jett Howard is now the game's leading scorer with nine points.

Stephen:

Stephen: Pitt leads 15-11 with 14:13 left in the first half. This game has gotten off to a fast start, with both teams shooting north of 50% from the field. Burton leads all scorers with seven and Cummings has two assists. The Panthers are 3-4 from 3-point range at the moment.

Dickinson hasn't started to flex his muscles scoring the ball yet, but he has three assists and has played some good defense on Hugley, who's scoreless. Hugley was also subbed out at the first media timeout. He played a little under six minutes before Fede Federiko checked him out. Hugley's minutes load is something to watch - Capel said he'd be on a minutes restriction tonight.

Stephen: Big John is back for a big game. John Hugley is officially in the starting lineup for Pitt. He'll join Nelly Cummings, Greg Elliot, Jamarius Burton and Greg Elliot as a starter.

Kobe Bufkin, Jaelin Llewellyn, Jett Howard, Terrance Williams II and Hunter Dickinson will start for Michigan.

Stephen: Early reports from the Barclays Center indicate that Pitt's star center John Hugley is in uniform and testing out his previously injured knee prior to tip-off against the Wolverines.

Head coach Jeff Capel said earlier in the week that Hugley, last year's leading scorer and rebounder who sat out the first two games of the year, was on track to play with a minutes restriction. I wrote this morning about how key Hugley is to this matchup for the Panthers.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt's Hopes Against Michigan Hinge on John Hugley

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis, QB Kedon Slovis Won't Walk on Senior Day

Pitt Basketball Signs 2023 High School Recruiting Class

Jeff Capel Optimistic Pitt Will Get John Hugley Back for Michigan Game

Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommitts from Pitt Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Offers Condolences for Virginia Football Program

Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Defense Decimates Cavs