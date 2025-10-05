Pitt's Pass Defense Exceeds Expectations vs. Boston College
PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers' pass defense was tested against the Boston College Eagles, and they rose to the occasion in the 48-7 win.
Pitt's defense was shelled in last week's loss to Louisville, allowing 339 yards and three touchdowns. But the group did score on a 75-yard pick-six.
This week's matchup pitted the Panthers' 91st-ranked pass defense against the Eagles' passing game that ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 4 in the nation. On paper, Boston College held a large advantage on offense, but that's why they play the games.
Pat Narduzzi challenged his defense to hold Boston College to 250 passing yards, and they exceeded expectations.
The Eagles, who averaged 344.5 pass yards per game, were held to just 189 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The lone touchdown came with under two minutes left in the game when many of Pitt's reserves were in the game.
"They did a nice job," Narduzzi said of his pass defense after the blowout win. "[Boston College] changed things up, too. So, our kids did a great job. [Randy] Bates and the defensive staff did an incredible job. They had about 200 yards, most in mop-up duties against our third group there in the back end."
Eagles' quarterback Dylan Lonergan had the worst game of his career against Pitt. He was held to 89 passing yards and completed 50% of his passes without a score. His completion percentage and yardage total are new career lows for Lonergan as a starter.
Lonergan was benched for Grayson James in the third quarter. James was 2-for-9 passing with 30 yards and an interception by Shadarian Harrison. Shaker Reisig was the third signal caller for Boston College and he was 3-for-3 with 70 yards and a touchdown.
"Cory Sanders, Archie Collins, Ryan Manalac did a great job game planning and putting our kids in a position to be successful and eliminate Lonergan taking advantage of us," Narduzzi said.
It was a collective defensive effort by the Panthers. Narduzzi and the defensive staff may have designed an effective game plan, but the players executed at a high level.
Not only did the pass defense exceed expectations, but the run defense had another shut down performance by holding the Eagles to 27 yards.
"We can talk about the good calls, but as coaches, our job is to make the calls and put you in a position to make plays," Narduzzi said. "Then players go make it. I didn't make a tackle, didn't get an interception. I didn't block anybody or catch or throw the ball. Our players made plays."
