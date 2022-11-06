Five Takeaways from Pitt's Win over Syracuse

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers bounced back from a rough October in a big way. They beat No. 20 Syracuse, 19-9, in their first game back at home since dominating Virginia Tech at the beginning of last month.

The Panthers rode fantastic defensive play and a punishing rushing performance to victory and proved that there is still life in a football team that looked dead in the water just last week.

Read about that and more in this week's five takeaways.

Pleased With Their Performance

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has made a habit of dominating college football every time he steps on the field. He has averaged 5.5 yards per rush and 10.3 yards per catch over his immensely productive career, but Pitt has bene his kryptonite.

The Panthers have done a tremendous job of defending Tucker when they meet the Orange over the past three years. His 3.1 yards per rush figure against Pitt is his third-lowest average against any team and the second-lowest of any ACC team. Tucker hasn't scored a touchdown in any capacity and is 0-3 against the Panthers over the last three years.

C'Bo Brings Juice Against Orange

All it took was a chance. C'Borius Flemister had sat idle while Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond celebrated their moments of glory, but against Syracuse, it was time for him to earn his own. Flemister rushed 12 times for 42 yards and a touchdown, almost all of which came on a key drive late in the third quarter that extended Pitt's lead from four to 11, a two-score lead they wouldn't relinquish.

Beyond his numbers and the tangible value they had in Pitt's first regular season win over a ranked opponent since 2020, Flemister's best game as a Panthers was a feel-good story too. Pat Narduzzi and Kedon Slovis both said they were particularly happy for Flemister, who they say works as hard and is as unselfish a teammate as anyone.

Clearly emotional and thoughtful after the game, Flemister said he was grateful to finally be able to contribute to this team, a group he joined as a transfer late this summer. Celebrating with his teammates after scoring reminded him of the tight bonds he's formed since then.

"Honestly, it meant the world to me," Flemister said. "I've been waiting on this for a long time. I just wanted to be able to contribute to the team. ... And to see my teammates run out and congratulate me, it really meant the world to me. I don't really have too much to say about it. ... We're really brothers. I got here in August and they love me like a brother. I love them like brothers."

Slovis Went to Jared (A Lot)

Wideout Jared Wayne racked up 100 yards receiving for the second straight game, the first Panther to do that since Jordan Addison closed his Biletnikoff-winning 2021 season by hitting the century mark against Wake Forest and Michigan State.

His routes were simple - of his six catches at least four came on deep out routes that he and Slovis made look easy - but the fact that they kept returning to those patterns for big gains is a sign of budding chemistry between two key members of the Pitt passing attack.

Wayne is living up to they hype as this team's No. 1 receiver and his recent success has come to the benefit of the offense as a whole.

Different Strokes for Different Punters

Pitt rotated through three different punters with varying levels of success. Cam Guess, Sam Vander Haar and Caleb Junko all kicked and that was part of the plan, according to Narduzzi. He wanted to use them situationally. Vander Haar was used more for his big leg because Narduzzi likes his power, while Guess is a better directional punter.

Expect both Guess and Vander Haar to remain regular fixtures of this new punting platoon. Junko, who's only kick went for a net of two yards, will probably not.

Sometimes Be Closing

The fourth quarter was Pitt's mortal enemy during the month of October. They've were outscored 38-0 in the game's final frame last month, but with a change in the calendar came a change of fortunes in the fourth.

Pitt was outscored 3-2 in the fourth quarter against Syracuse, but it was still their best performance in the final period of a game since September. The Panthers played superb defense, holding the Orange to 41 yards on 14 plays - including zero yards on six rushing attempts - and scored on a safety, the offense was able to run the ball effectively and grind down the clock on a narrow win - especially late in the quarter - and special teams executed cleanly.

It's no coincidence that Pitt's success in the fourth quarter usually translates to a win. They repaired their relationship with this ugly area of the game and it led to victory.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Secondary Took North Carolina Collapse Personally

Blake Hinson Shines for Pitt in Second Exhibition Rout

Pitt Searches for Answers to Fourth Quarter Woes in Practice

Disturbing Fourth Quarter Pattern Emerging for Pitt

Pitt Football News and Notes: Rivalry Week (Sort of)

Pat Narduzzi Draws from Experience Facing Ben Roethlisberger in UNC Preparation

Pitt Still 'Undefeated' Far as Pat Narduzzi's Concerned