Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

One of the four Pitt Panthers commits from this weekend has made his decision official.

PITTSBURGH -- A former Penn State quarterback has made his transfer destination official. Christian Veilleux, a former three-star recruit who spent two seasons in State College, has announced that he will join the Pitt Panthers next semester with three years of eligibility remaining.

Veilleux joins a Pitt quarterbacks room that will be populated by Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec, redshirt senior Nick Patti, redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell and three-star 2023 recruit Ty Diffenbach. Patti is the only scholarship player that could conceivably leave and seek a fresh start elsewhere.

Veilleux appeared in five games as a Nittany Lion and completed 23 of his 35 total attempts for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also made some waves as a rusher during his freshman year, running 12 times for 39 yards.

