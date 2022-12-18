Skip to main content

Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

One of the four Pitt Panthers commits from this weekend has made his decision official.

PITTSBURGH -- A former Penn State quarterback has made his transfer destination official. Christian Veilleux, a former three-star recruit who spent two seasons in State College, has announced that he will join the Pitt Panthers next semester with three years of eligibility remaining. 

Veilleux joins a Pitt quarterbacks room that will be populated by Boston College transfer Phil Jurkovec, redshirt senior Nick Patti, redshirt sophomore Nate Yarnell and three-star 2023 recruit Ty Diffenbach. Patti is the only scholarship player that could conceivably leave and seek a fresh start elsewhere. 

Veilleux appeared in five games as a Nittany Lion and completed 23 of his 35 total attempts for 282 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also made some waves as a rusher during his freshman year, running 12 times for 39 yards. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Lands Four Commitments Following Weekend of Official Visits

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt vs North Florida Takeaways: Panthers Enter ACC Play Hot

Pitt F John Hugley's Absence Not Injury or Academic-Related

Pitt S Brandon Hill Opts Out of Sun Bowl

Pickup Game Trash Talk Kept Pitt F Blake Hinson Fresh During Two-Year Hiatus

Pitt Brimming With Confidence Built by Brutal Brooklyn Trip

USATSI_18139665_168388034_lowres
Football

Former Penn State QB Christian Veilleux Commits to Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_18967267_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt Lands Four Commitments Following Weekend of Official Visits

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19640172_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs North Florida Takeaways: Panthers Enter ACC Play Hot

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_17474031_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt F John Hugley's Absence Not Academic or Injury-Related

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19465810_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt S Brandon Hill Opts Out of Sun Bowl

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19639968_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs North Florida Live Feed: Panthers Bully Osprey in Non-Con Finale

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_13609365_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: West Mifflin OL Visits Pitt Practice

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19488832_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pickup Game Trash Talk Kept Pitt F Blake Hinson Fresh During Two-Year Hiatus

By Stephen Thompson