Pitt Lands Four Commitments Following Weekend of Official Visits

Pat Narduzzi was able to share some good news after the Pitt Panthers hosted official visitors this weekend.

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers fans woke up to some good news following a weekend of important official visits in the South Side. Head coach Pat Narduzzi shared four "Pat Signals", indicating that the Panthers had picked up a commitment.

Three included the hashtag #FO2G3DSTEEL, meaning the Panthers had made additions to their 2023 high school recruiting class. The fourth post did not include that hashtag, meaning the remaining commitment came from a transfer.

Pitt hosted four visitors in all this past weekend - three high school players and a transfer portal prospect - whom these verbal pledges are expected to have come from.

The high school players were three-star safety Cruce Brookins, three-star receiver Israel Polk and three-star defensive end Maverick Gracio.

Brookins and Gracio had just recently decommitted from Kent State and Pitt had pursued them eagerly ever since. Brookins, who just finished his senior season at Steel Valley High School, put the Panthers in a top three that included Syracuse and Cincinnati last week. Polk is a recent decommit from Colorado State and was the leading receiver for powerhouse St. John Bosco High School in California.

Gracio added Pitt to his offer sheet before decommitting from Kent State and added an offer from South Florida last week. Pitt defensive line coach teased one of the commitments by posting a gif of "Maverick" from Top Gun - a not-so-subtle way of hinting that the Panthers had landed Gracio.

Former Penn State quarterback Christian Veilleux was also on campus this weekend. A Tweet from assistant quarterbacks coach Jonathan DiBiaso also hinted that the Panthers had added a quarterback. In his final Pat Signal, Narduzzi declared "4-0", suggesting that all four visitors had committed.

