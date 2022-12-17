Pitt F John Hugley's Absence Not Academic or Injury-Related

Pitt Panthers head coach Jeff Capel doesn't know if John Hugley will be available next week against Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers topped North Florida in convincing fashion this weekend at the Petersen Events Center, but did it without forward John Hugley, who was out for personal reasons, the team announced about an hour before tip-off.

Hugley did not dress but was with the team during the game. Pitt head coach Jeff Capel didn't share any details about the nature of what kept Hugley sidelined, but did say it wasn't a punishment or because of an injury.

“He’s fine," Capel said. "It’s nothing physical, nothing academic, nothing off the court. Just dealing with some things. We support him, we have his back and we want to help him.”

Whether or not he plays next week, when the Panthers travel north for the true start of ACC play against Syracuse, remains to be seen. Capel said he does not know whether or not Hugley will be ready to play by then.

Fede Federiko has filled in admirably for Hugley, as he struggled to come all the way back from a preseason knee injury. He's set career-highs in points twice in the last two games and been a force blocking shots and rebounding as of late.

