Bills Provide Positive Update on Damar Hamlin

Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition.

PITTSBURGH -- The Buffalo Bills provided another update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest in the middle of the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game.

They said the Pittsburgh native is improving, but remains in critical condition.

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight." The team posted in a statement on Twitter. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hamlin has been in intensive care ever since being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday night. Updates about his health have been scarce but all signs point to his condition getting better with time.

The NFL suspended the Bills-Bengals game and has no timetable for play to resume. Both teams returned home and have begun individual workouts and meetings.

