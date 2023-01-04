Skip to main content

Bills Provide Positive Update on Damar Hamlin

Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin is still in critical condition.

PITTSBURGH -- The Buffalo Bills provided another update on former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest in the middle of the Bills-Bengals Monday Night Football game. 

They said the Pittsburgh native is improving, but remains in critical condition. 

"Damar remains in the ICU in critical condition with signs of improvement noted yesterday and overnight." The team posted in a statement on Twitter. "He is expected to remain under intensive care as his health care team continues to monitor and treat him."

Hamlin has been in intensive care ever since being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday night. Updates about his health have been scarce but all signs point to his condition getting better with time. 

The NFL suspended the Bills-Bengals game and has no timetable for play to resume. Both teams returned home and have begun individual workouts and meetings. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball 

Pitt HC Jeff Capel, Virginia HC Tony Bennett Share Friendship Beyond the Court

Pitt Basketball Supports Damar Hamlin from Afar

Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity

Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety Progressing Well

USATSI_15228308_168388034_lowres
Football

Bills Provide Positive Update on Damar Hamlin

By Stephen Thompson
Flow3j9XEAAwNNl
Recruiting

Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19720693_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19719711_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt HC Jeff Capel, Virginia HC Tony Bennett Share Friendship Beyond Court

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19719914_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt Basketball Supports Damar Hamlin From Afar

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19699137_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19716932_168388034_lowres
Football

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety is Progressing

By Noah Strackbein
USATSI_19719363_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs Virginia Live Feed: Panthers Snap Long Losing Streak to Cavaliers

By Stephen Thompson