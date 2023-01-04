Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Panthers Building Identity

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers have won five in a row, 11 of their past 12 and are once again tied with Miami for first place in the ACC. During this hot streak that has pushed the concerning 1-3 start firmly out of memory, the Panthers have achieved heights unseen for the better part of the last decade.

A winning formula is materializing for Pitt. If they can defend with intent, take care of the basketball and make the halftime adjustments, there are few teams. Virginia is one of the elites in college basketball and after beating them, the Panthers have put themselves miles ahead of expectations with chances to keep climbing higher on the horizon.

Second Half Stars

The simple numbers tell you much of what you need to know. Pitt outscored Virginia by 13 after trailing by 10 at halftime. They shot 51.7% and scored 45 points against a Virginia defense that has earned a reputation for being routinely the best in the business. After falling behind 12-3 in points off turnovers, the Panthers outscored their opponents off giveaways 18-9 to finish with a nine-point edge.

After 20 minutes, Pitt appeared well on their way to suffering their ninth straight loss to the Cavaliers and instead beat the 'Hoos at their own game. They forced turnovers, took care of the ball, and beat their opponents to 50-50 balls. Jeff Capel felt once his team finally got a good, live look at Virginia, they could tailor a winning strategy for the second half.

“I just thought in the second half, we had a better feel," Capel said. "It’s hard to simulate how hard they play, how big they are, how physical they are. We talked to our team about it but it’s hard to simulate. I thought in the second half, we had a better feel of what they were going to do, how they were defending, how the ball screen coverage felt and things like that."

Since November 20 - the start of a stretch over which it's won 11 of 12 games - Pitt has a +126 point differential in the second half, outscoring their opponents by an average of 10.5 points after intermission. It's become a recurring theme for these Panthers - they spend 20 minutes figuring you out and 20 minutes tearing you apart.

Defense Dictates Results

Pitt is a much improved offensive team this season. All of their lineups feature a wider array of threats - capable shooters and ball-handlers are always on the floor and sharper execution comes from the wealth of experience. Strong shooting and passing were supposed to power this team and at times, it has but when the Panthers need to buckle down and spark a run or close out a game, it is their defense that leads the way.

Against Virginia, Pitt built a "kill shot" - a run of 10-0 or better - thanks to their defense. From the 15:17 mark to the 10:47 mark of the second half, the Panthers broke out a 14-0 run thanks to two turnovers, a 4-0 edge in defensive rebounding and five consecutive missed shots from the Cavaliers. Their defense sparked some confidence, got the crowd back into the game and created transition opportunities that prevented their opponents from setting their excellent defense.

Pitt Fans Bring the Noise

It is no coincidence the Panthers' two biggest wins of this season have come at the Petersen Events Center, where they are now 8-1 after knocking off a ranked team for the second straight game. Home court is becoming a serious advantage for Pitt, whose steady climb to heights this program hasn't seen for the better part of the past decade has given a beleaguered fanbase a reason to show up.

The crowds have not quite filled the Pete like they did during the golden era of Pitt basketball, but the past two games against North Carolina and Virginia have been enjoyed by two of the best audiences I've seen watch a Jeff Capel-coached basketball team. Backyard Brawls and games against Duke have brought more people to the Pete, but the per capita noise of the past week has made the environment better. The fans have been active parts of the game, feeding the Panthers during their runs.

This is a team worth Pittsburgh's time. They play hard and play together. Their brand of basketball is compelling but most importantly, they are winning as much as the Panthers have in the past decade. The 4-0 start to the ACC is Pitt's best since 2012-14. It's never been 5-0.

Rank the Panthers?

Pitt has not been ranked since the 2015-16 season. That is conveniently the last time this program finished with a winning record and made the NCAA Tournament. But that streak of six seasons outside the AP top 25 appears to be on its last legs after wins over No. 25 North Carolina and No. 11 Virginia.

There will be room for the Panthers in the next poll among the volatile bottom five, especially with many of the teams receiving votes in the latest rankings facing tough competition. Beating Clemson this weekend is crucial and won't be easy but it's a game the Panthers should be favored in and taking down the Tigers would give them enough to warrant a shot at the rankings.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game

Damar Hamlin's Uncle Says Former Pitt Safety Progressing Well

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Tweets Message of Support for Damar Hamlin

Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Remains in Critical Condition at UC Hospital

Pitt Players, Coaches Post Messages of Support for Damar Hamlin

Family of Damar Hamlin Releases First Statement Since Injury