Pitt Players Sport Warm-Up Shirts Supporting Damar Hamlin Before Virginia Game

Support for Damar Hamlin has come from all over the Pitt Panthers community.

PITTSBURGH -- The entire Pitt Panthers community is showing their support for Damar Hamlin, the former Pitt safety hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during the Bill-Bengals game. 

Pitt players wore shirts with the phrase “Chasing Millions” written across the chest, a reference to Hamlin’s charitable foundation that has received millions of dollars in donations since he was hospitalized. 

The Panthers take on Virginia at the Petersen Events Center, hoping to snap a 12-game losing streak to the Cavaliers. 

An outpouring of support has come from all corners of the Pitt community over the past 24 hours as Hamlin receives treatment at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Players and coaches have tweeted well wishes and this is likely just the first of many ways the larger community will honor Hamlin. 

