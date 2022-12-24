Skip to main content

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

Kedon Slovis is leaving the Pitt Panthers but staying in the Power 5.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis is headed out west. The team's starter for the vast majority will be back in the Power 5 after the BYU Cougars, his new squad, join the Big 12 next summer. 

"I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh," Slovis, who spent one year at Pitt after transferring in from USC, wrote on Twitter. "I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get to work."

Slovis completed 58.4% of his passes for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His strong performances against West Virginia, Miami and Tennessee - for a half before exiting with an injury - were overshadowed by a rough October during which he surpassed 250 yards just once and threw four interceptions to just three touchdowns in four games. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Wide Receiver

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Quarterback

Four Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact

How Pitt Got Zion Fowler Back in Recruiting Class

Pitt OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

Eight Pitt Signees Will Join Team for Spring Practices

USATSI_18997615_168388034_lowres
Football

Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19199731_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt Recruiting Class Breakdown: Wide Receiver

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19282368_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Pitt Recruiting Class Positional Breakdown: Quarterback

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19663746_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Three Candidates From Pitt's Recruiting Class to Make Instant Impact

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19119453_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Declares for NFL Draft

By Stephen Thompson
FkhKLIdWAAMnvm1
Recruiting

How Pitt Got Zion Fowler Back in Recruiting Class

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_16717200_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19161189_168388034_lowres
Football

Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Flipping Pitt Commit Daidren Zipperer using NIL Promises

By Stephen Thompson