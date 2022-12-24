Former Pitt QB Kedon Slovis Commits to BYU

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers quarterback Kedon Slovis is headed out west. The team's starter for the vast majority will be back in the Power 5 after the BYU Cougars, his new squad, join the Big 12 next summer.

"I will always be grateful for Coach Narduzzi and the time I got to spend with all of my teammates at the University of Pittsburgh," Slovis, who spent one year at Pitt after transferring in from USC, wrote on Twitter. "I'm excited for this new chapter and can't wait to get to work."

Slovis completed 58.4% of his passes for 2,397 yards, 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. His strong performances against West Virginia, Miami and Tennessee - for a half before exiting with an injury - were overshadowed by a rough October during which he surpassed 250 yards just once and threw four interceptions to just three touchdowns in four games.

