Eight Pitt Signees Will Join Team for Spring Practices

The Pitt Panthers will have more than a third of its 2023 recruiting class on campus for the start of the new semester.

PITTSBURGH -- More than a third of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 recruiting class will get a head start on their college careers. Eight of the 22 high school and transfer players they signed this week on National Signing Day will enroll early and be on campus when

All three quarterbacks the Panthers picked up in this recruiting cycle will be on campus this January when the new semester begins. Graduate transfer Phil Jurkovec from Boston College, Penn State transfer Christian Veilleux and two-star high school recruit Ty Dieffenbach will restock the quarterback room after the departures of Kedon Slovis, Nick Patti and Derek Kyler.

They'll get to build some early chemistry with three-star wide receiver Lamar Seymore, a product of powerhouse Miami Central High School in south Florida, who will also be on campus in January. Three-star offensive lineman B.J. Williams plans on enrolling early and taking advantage of spring practices too.

Moving to the defensive side of the ball, another transfer portal addition - former Florida Gators and Peters Township defensive back Donovan McMillon - will be an early enrollee as well.

Linebacker Brayan Lovelace, a three-star local product from Leechburg Area High School, will also begin taking classes at Pitt this winter. Head coach Pat Narduzzi said Lovelace has already visited to watch practice a couple of times and has been studying how the team and defense operate. Four-star defensive tackle Isaiah "Ghost" Neal - the highest-rated member of the Panthers' class - will make the trek from Washington, D.C. to Pittsburgh this winter to begin his career as a Panther as well.

