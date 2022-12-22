How Pitt Got Zion Fowler Back in Recruiting Class

The Pitt Panthers were able to reclaim one of the players who decommitted this fall.

PITTSBURGH -- Usually, when a player chooses to decommit from a school, it means they are not coming back. Once the door has been opened, there is little chance the recruit will reverse course, even if they say publicly they are still considering their former home. But the Pitt Panthers were fortunate to be an exception to that rule on Signing Day this week.

Less than 12 hours before Signing Day began and letters of intent came rolling in, the Panthers got a surprise recommitment from three-star wide receiver Zion Fowler, the No. 18 player in the class of 2023 from the state of New Jersey.

Fowler was one of the first in the class to give a verbal pledge to Pitt when he committed last October, but was also one of the first to jump ship this past fall. He decommitted in November and entertained interests from Syracuse, Duke, Louisville, Michigan State and Nebraska before eventually finding his way back to Pittsburgh.

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said Fowler and tight ends coach Tim Salem had a difficult conversation when he wanted to join the class once again. Narduzzi believes Fowler had some folks in his ear giving bad advice and wanted the player to trust the coaching staff.

“I would say it was rough," Narduzzi said. "He’s had conversations. Coach Salem did a great job talking to him. This guy’s a good football player but I had to lay down the line as well. I told him ‘Listen, don’t come to Pitt and think you’re going to listen to someone else. This is your family.’"

Narduzzi said the conversations were productive. Fowler understood why Pitt felt slighted and Narduzzi was happy to welcome him back without any hard feelings. He considered it a learning experience for Fowler.

"It’s a lesson and all kids need lessons," Narduzzi said. "I think he gets it. I think his mom and dad get it. Just people in his ear - sometimes you fall for it and sometimes you don’t but I’m never going to penalize a guy for that. If he wants to be at Pitt for the right reasons - which he did. … I’m a guy that likes to forgive and forget and move on and I’m excited to have Zion in the class."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

Eight Pitt Signees Will Join Team for Spring Practices

Pat Narduzzi Accuses Utah of Using NIL to Flip Pitt Commit Dadrien Zipperer

Pat Narduzzi Believes Pitt Lacked Leadership at QB Position Last Year

Pitt QB Nick Patti to Depart Program after Bowl Game

Former Pitt DE John Morgan Commits to Arkansas