Fomrer Pitt RB Vincent Davis Transfers to UNLV

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers tailback Vincent Davis spent less than a week in the transfer portal before picking his new home. Davis announced on Twitter that he had chosen UNLV as the final stop of his college career.

Davis is the second former Panther to join the Rebels' program this offseason. Former Pitt recievers coach Brennan Marion took the offensive coordinator job there this winter and will get to work with Davis for another season.

He was Pitt's third-leading rusher this season behind Israel Abanikanda and Rodney Hammond, running 52 times for 247 yards and a touchdown. He added 12 receptions for 108 yards as well. Davis was the team's second-leading rusher in 2019 and 2021 and took on the bellcow back role in 2020, when he ran for a career-high 632 yards and six touchdowns.

Davis will end his career as a Panther 2,226 scrimmage yards and 17 total touchdowns to his name. He was known as a tough, unselfish player who played through injury and accepted any role he was given.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Maintaining Focus Despite New National Attention

Pitt Signee Jayland Lowe Nominated for McDonalds All-American Game

Former Pitt WR Jordan Addison Declares for NFL Draft

Pitt Misses on Transfer Target Dante Cephas

Pitt at Georgia Tech Takeaways: Panthers Pull Off Rare ACC Road Win

Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season