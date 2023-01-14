Pitt C John Hugley to Sit Out Remainder of Season

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers had played most of this season with star forward John Hugley and they'll have to do it for the remainder of the year after Hugley announced on Twitter that he would sit out the rest of the season as he tries to rehabilitate his mental and physical health. He will seek a redshirt, according to a release from the program.

"Panther Nation, thank you for your continued support through a challenging year for me mentally as well as physically. I want nothing more tthan to be on the court with my teammates, however due to an injury and my mental health being a priority; after long discussions and talks with my coaches, family and mentors, I have decided the best course of action for me will be to sit out the remainder of the season to fully invest in healing mentall as well as physically."

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel and the rest of the team have been consistently supportive of Hugley throughout this season, saying they want the best for him and would support him in whatever he needed. That hasn't changed, even when Hugley decided to take the rest of the season for his own recovery.

“We are here to support John as he continues to learn to manage challenges in his personal life,” Capel said. “John has worked hard to get to this point and should be applauded for seeking out the help to continue to grow as a young man. This next step will allow him the time and space to focus on his personal growth. We are here to provide love and support for him on this journey that will undoubtedly help him throughout his life.”

Hugley was the Panthers' leading returning scorer and rebounder entering this season. A preseason knee injury kept him from starting the season fully and he struggled to find his footing on the floor even when he returned. Hugley appeared in eight games this year and averaged eight points and 3.6 rebounds per game on 47.8% shooting from the field. He has not played since early December.

