Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Makes First Public Statement Since Cardiac Arrest

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin has made his first public statement since collapsing on the field during the Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game. Hamlin posted on Instagram, thanking everyone for their support.

"When you put real love into the world it comes back 3x as much," Hamlin wrote. "The love has been overwhelming, but I'm thankful. for every single person that has prayed and reached out. We brung the world back together behind this. If you know me, you know this only gone make me stronger. On a long road keep praying for me!"

Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the first quarter of the Bills-Bengals game. He was given CPR on the field before being rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin remained sedated for two days before waking up. He’s since started breathing on his own and FaceTimed the Bills team during their team meeting.

In the Bills’ latest update, they confirmed Hamlin remains in critical condition medically but continues to breathe on his own and is neurologically in-tact.

