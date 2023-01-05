Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin Takes Massive Step Forward in Recovery

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers safety Damar Hamlin has been in critical condition since going into cardiac arrest and collapsing on the field at Cincinnati's Paycor Stadium during the Bills-Bengals game earlier this week.

But all signs point to the former Panther making great strides in his recovery. Teammate Kaiir Elam, who heard from Hamlin's father, Mario, said that Damar is awake and making more great progress. He had been asleep and on assisted breathing since arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The Buffalo Bills had some more details to share as well, saying Hamlin has shown "remarkable improvement" over the past 24 hours.

"While still critically ill, he has demonstrated that he remains neurologically intact," the team wrote on Twitter. "His lungs continue to heal and he is making steady progress."

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Former Pitt, Aliquippa CB Darelle Revis Named Hall of Fame Finalist

Pitt Sets School Milestones by Beating Virginia

Bills Provide Positive Update on Former Pitt S Damar Hamlin

Three-Star SG Brandin Cummings Commits to Pitt Basketball

Pitt HC Jeff Capel, Virginia HC Tony Bennett Share Friendship Beyond the Court

Pitt Basketball Supports Damar Hamlin from Afar