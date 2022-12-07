Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- Pitt Panthers defensive end has taken the first step in pursuing a career in professional football by accepting an invitation to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Baldonado, projected as a first-round pick by some national observers before the season began, battled injuries in 2022 and played just nine games during one of the least productive campaigns of his otherwise excellent career at Pitt.

He ended his senior year with 99 total tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 15 sacks and a pair of passes defended. He's been a leader and steady veteran presence on the Panthers' defensive line for the past two seasons.

Baldonado still could return to use one more year of eligibility at Pitt or elsewhere, but by accepting the invitation to this exhibition game meant for professional scouting, seems intent on pursuing a career in the NFL. Baldonado has not yet made an official announcement about his plans for next season but did walk on senior day.

The Shrine Bowl is one of the longest-running college exhibition games in the country. It brings players from across the country together so they can compete in live game action against one another in front of professional scouts.

The game will be played on February 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It kicks off at 8:30 p.m. and will air on NFL Network.

