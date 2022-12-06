Six Transfer Portal Players to Watch for Pitt

The Pitt Panthers will have some more work to do in the transfer portal.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers used the transfer portal to address one big need and did it quickly - nabbing former Boston College Eagle Phil Jurkovec just hours after starting quarterback Kedon Slovis announced that he intended to transfer.

But more attrition is expected so there will be more work to do in filling the holes that already exist and may become open. To that end, here's six players the Panthers could target to staff those positions of need.

Dante Cephas, WR, Toledo

The Panthers wasted no time reaching back into the MAC to try and land one of that league's best receivers. A year ago, they lured freshman All-American Konata Mumpfield to Pittsburgh and will try to pull the same trick one more time with Cephas, a two-time first-team All-MAC player who received his first offer from Pitt after entering the portal.

This one almost makes too much sense. Cephas, a Pittsburgh native that put up 1,984 yards and 12 touchdowns on 130 catches is the kind of proven player that Pitt would love to slide in at the slot to make Phil Jurkovec's entry into Pittsburgh as smooth as possible.

The Panthers will face some stiff competition for Cephas' services. He picked up offers from Notre Dame, Penn State, West Virginia and others in the hours after entering his name. But Pitt's proven track record with transfer wideouts - from Taysir Mack to D.J. Turner and Melquise Stovall - should give receivers coach Tiquan Underwood some firepower against the heavy hitters.

Keyshawn Helton, WR, Florida State

Helton is more of a "change of scenery" transfer than a "seeking a bigger stage" transfer like Cephas is, but in limited action he was productive for Florida State. Over 38 games he caught 61 passes for 819 yards and eight touchdowns before an injury cut his 2022 season short.

I'm counting on Helton's physical traits - namely his 4.4 speed - to shine through the most wherever he ends up next. He averages 13.4 yards per reception and is capable of breaking big plays, something the Panthers' passing game lacked for much of last year.

Andrew Armstrong, WR,

I think Armstrong fits the profile of what Pitt needs more than 5'9 Helton and 6'1 Cephas. Armstrong is not just talented - a four-star JUCO transfer from Texas A&M Commerce, according to Rivals - but physically imposing too. At 6'6, he looks the part of a big-play, possession receiver like Jared Wayne.

He broke onto the recruiting scene last season, totaling 62 catches for 1,020 yards, 13 touchdowns in 11 games and a long reception of 96 yards.

Utah, Missouri, Louisville and NC State are already pursuing Armstrong, so if he doesn't pick Pitt, there's a chance he could be terrorizing them during ACC play somewhere down the road.

Jake Renfro, C, Cincinnatti

The Panthers are going to lose both men who started at center for them this season. With that in mind and an unclear set of younger interior linemen set to take over, some experience could be helpful. That's where Renfro steps in.

He missed all of the 2022 season with a knee injury suffered the week before the season opener, which was a devastating blow to him and the team after he earned first-team All-AAC honors.

The addition of Renfroe could create some logjam at center with sophomore Terrance Moore rising through the ranks, but Pitt offensive line coach Dave Borbley has proven capable of shuffling his guys to different positions and making those transitions seamless. I would trust him to do the same in order to get Renfro and others on the field.

Jaylan Knighton, RB, Miami (FL)

The Panthers are probably going to be in the market for a running back when Israel Abanikanda inevitably departs for the NFL. It's a safe bet that Pitt will be looking for a complement to Rodney Hammond, even if reserve C'Borius Flemister, who came on strong towards the end of the season, is able to pull an extra year of eligibility out of his hat.

Knighton is a seasoned veteran that the Panthers have gotten a good look at during his years in the Coastal. He's transferring after an odd redshirt sophomore year in Corral Gables. Injury made his 2022 season disjointed. He rushed more than 10 times in a game just three times but still accounted for 60 or more yards four times. There is certainly talent and versatility there that would shine in Frank Cignetti's scheme.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Three Positions Pitt Needs to Hit in the Transfer Portal

Pitt Won't Hand Phil Jurkovec Starting Job

Pitt Opens As Underdogs to UCLA with Personnel Questions Swirling

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Falls Short of Bronko Nagurski Trophy

Pitt Picks up Commitment from 2023 QB Ty Diffenbach

Pitt Offers Top Transfer Portal WR Dante Cehpas

Pitt Lands Boston College Transfer QB Phil Jurkovec