Pitt RB Israel Abanikanda Invited to NFL Combine

The Pitt Panthers' star tailback will get to show his skills off on the biggest pre-draft stage.

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pitt Panthers star running back Israel Abanikanda will get a chance to show off his skills in front of NFL scouts on the biggest pre-draft stage of the year. Abanikanda was invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, he announced on his Instagram. Abanikanda posted a picture of the email invitation on his story. The Combine is held during the first week of March at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Abanikanda broke onto the national scene this year thanks to the Panthers' rush-heavy attack. After taking a backseat to the prolific passing game the past two seasons, he ran wild for long touchdown runs to fuel the offense.

Abanikanda finished the season with 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns, breaking Pitt's single-game rushing yards record formerly held by Tony Dorsett. He came second in ACC Player of the Year voting. Abanikanda also broke a more than 100-year-old single-game rushing touchdown record as well.

