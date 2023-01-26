Skip to main content

Bracketology Watch: ESPN's Joe Lunardi Drops Pitt to Last Four In

The Pitt Panthers and West Virginia are among Joe Lunardi's last Four In.

PITTSBURGH -- Even after adding a gutsy Quad 2 win over Wake Forest to their resume, the Pitt Panthers have dropped down in ESPN Bracketologist Joe Lunardi's latest projected field. 

Lunardi has moved the Panthers down to among the Last Four In, right next to rival West Virginia. Pitt had suffered a Quad 4 loss to Florida State at the Petersen Events Center last weekend, severely harming their NCAA Tournament resume and dropping them from the line of nine-seeds down to among the 11-seeds. 

The path ahead of the Panthers only gets harder, with a top-20 ranked team in Miami visiting Pittsburgh this weekend and Quad 1 North Carolina looming on the other side. Pitt will need to at least split those two games to avoid falling completely off the bubble. 

