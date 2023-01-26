Shayne Simon, C'Bo Flemister, A.J. Woods Make Return to Pitt Official

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers won't be losing as much experience next season as you might have thought. The program officially announced nine super seniors from the 2023 squad will be back for another year in the blue and gold.

Cornerback Marquis Williams, offensive linemen Jake Kradel and Blake Zubovic and defensive linemen Tyler Bently, David Green and Devin Danielson had already announced their decision to return to Pitt. Still, three other players made their decision official with this announcement. Linebacker Shayne Simon, runningback C'Borius Flemister and cornerback A.J. Woods confirmed that they would be exercising their final year of eligibility to play for the Panthers.

Simon earned a starting job at outside linebacker straight out of training camp after transferring from Notre Dame and thrived in that roll, improving as the year went on. He finished the year as the team's sixth-leading tackler and is the second-leading returning tackler with 46 total stops. He defended six passes and recorded 5.5 tackles for loss.

Woods shared starting duties at cornerback last season with M.J. Devonshire. He made 28 tackles, defended 13 passes and picked off one pass with a 27-yard return on top of it.

Flemister, another transfer from Notre Dame, was behind the eight ball after arriving after spring ball ended but still appeared in all 12 games and rushed 40 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the year with a season-high 89 rushing yards and a touchdown against Miami.

