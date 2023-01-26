Shayne Simon, C'Bo Flemister, A.J. Woods Make Return to Pitt Official

Skip to main content

Shayne Simon, C'Bo Flemmister, A.J. Woods Make Return to Pitt Official

The Pitt Panthers return nine super seniors from the 2023 squad.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers won't be losing as much experience next season as you might have thought. The program officially announced nine super seniors from the 2023 squad will be back for another year in the blue and gold. 

Cornerback Marquis Williams, offensive linemen Jake Kradel and Blake Zubovic and defensive linemen Tyler Bently, David Green and Devin Danielson had already announced their decision to return to Pitt. Still, three other players made their decision official with this announcement. Linebacker Shayne Simon, runningback C'Borius Flemister and cornerback A.J. Woods confirmed that they would be exercising their final year of eligibility to play for the Panthers. 

Simon earned a starting job at outside linebacker straight out of training camp after transferring from Notre Dame and thrived in that roll, improving as the year went on. He finished the year as the team's sixth-leading tackler and is the second-leading returning tackler with 46 total stops. He defended six passes and recorded 5.5 tackles for loss. 

Woods shared starting duties at cornerback last season with M.J. Devonshire. He made 28 tackles, defended 13 passes and picked off one pass with a 27-yard return on top of it. 

Flemister, another transfer from Notre Dame, was behind the eight ball after arriving after spring ball ended but still appeared in all 12 games and rushed 40 times for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He ended the year with a season-high 89 rushing yards and a touchdown against Miami. 

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Newest Transfers Saw Different Pitt After Last Two Seasons

Donovan McMillon, Derrick Davis Decided on Return to Pitt After Florida-LSU Game

Pitt vs Wake Forest Takeaways: Record Shooting Lifts Panthers to Key Win

Phil Jurkovec Wants Local Recruits to Stay Home, Play for Pitt

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Falls in Top 10 of Latest ESPN Mock Draft

Josh Allen Dismisses Damar Hamlin Conspiracy Theories

USATSI_19183609_168388034_lowres
Football

Shayne Simon, C'Bo Flemister, A.J. Woods Make Return to Pitt Official

By Stephen Thompson
IMG_3248
Football

Newest Transfers Saw Different Pitt after Last Two Seasons

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19859209_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs Wake Forest: Record Shooting Lifts Panthers to Key Win

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19242037_168388034_lowres
Football

Donovan McMillon, Derrick Davis Decided on Return to Pitt After Florida-LSU Game

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19512127_168388034_lowres
Recruiting

Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Sends Out Two New Offers

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19858331_168388034_lowres
Basketball

Pitt vs Wake Forest Live Feed: Panthers Ride Hot Shooting to Victory

By Stephen Thompson
Fkgq39BWIAEgV2I
Football

Phil Jurkovec Wants Local Recruits to Stay Home, Play for Pitt

By Stephen Thompson
USATSI_19023246_168388034_lowres
Football

Pitt DT Calijah Kancey Falls in Top-10 of Latest ESPN Mock Draft

By Stephen Thompson