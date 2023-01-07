Pitt CB Marquis Williams Announces Return to School

The Pitt Panthers will get their top cornerback for another year.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will not have to sweat out the cornerback spot this offseason or when training camp arrives, because Marquis Williams, a senior and the top corner on the team, announced that he will return for another year with the team.

Williams was old enough to declare for the draft, but still had another year of eligibility remaining. He will use it in Pittsburgh, playing for the Panthers. He recorded 24 total tackles, three passes defended, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

He returns to lead a cornerbacks room with all three starters from the 2022 team returning. A.J. Woods and M.J. Devonshire are also expected to come back in 2023 as well.

