Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis, QB Kedon Slovis Won't Walk on Senior Day

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will play the final home game of the season this weekend, when they host the Duke Blue Devils for a midday kickoff from Acrisure Stadium. The final home game for every team from the smallest high school up through this, one of the highest levels of college football, means it is senior day, a time to celebrate the careers of those who will move on when the year is done.

But the Covid-19 pandemic through the natural cycles of player addition and subtraction off. Additional eligibility is more easy to find, meaning that a player could participate in senior day festivities and still return for another year. Much of Pitt's starting offensive line did that just last offseason.

Two Panther seniors have made the decision not to walk this week prior to game time against Duke. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis, a true senior and the team's leading tackler, said he would not participate in the pregame celebrations and has yet to decide whether or not he wants to exercise his option to play a fifth season.

“No, I didn’t do anything for the senior activities this year so I leave it up to all the seniors," Dennis said. "I am still undecided and just focused on this year.”

Starting quarterback Kedon Slovis also said he wouldn't join the other seniors this weekend but didn't guarantee that he'd return next season. He said his whole family couldn't make the trip out east this weekend and he didn't want to do it without everyone there.

“I talked to coach and I'm not going to walk," Slovis said. "That’s more so just because my whole family can’t be here. Doesn’t mean anything for future decisions. If I was going to do that, I’d want all my family to be there, not just a few members.”

Slovis added that he has begun to talk through his options with head coach Pat Narduzzi, but the talks have been very preliminary - just about who Slovis needs to talk to and what he needs to know to make the right choice.

“We’ve glossed over it, really just the decision-making process but we’ve got two more games so we’re focused on that," Slovis said. "But we’re really just organizing the types of things that I need to know or the information I need to get to make the decision.”

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and so much more!

Pitt Basketball Signs 2023 High School Recruiting Class

Jeff Capel Optimistic Pitt Will Get John Hugley Back for Michigan Game

Four-Star QB Kenny Minchey Decommitts from Pitt Football

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Offers Condolences for Virginia Football Program

Pitt vs Virginia Takeaways: Defense Decimates Cavs

Pitt vs West Virginia Takeaways: Stinging, Not Damning

Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Updates Injuries to RB Israel Abanikanda, OL Owen Drexel